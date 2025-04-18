The Pisanchyn Law Firm Secures Major Settlements in Two Complex Workers' Compensation Cases

The Pisanchyn Law Firm secured over $2.2 million in combined settlements for injured Pennsylvania workers, including a $786K product liability case and a $1M+ multi-party truck injury case.

The Pisanchyn Law Firm is proud to announce the successful resolution of two significant workers' compensation cases, each resulting in confidential settlements that exceed typical industry averages by nearly 40%. These results reflect the firm's dedication to securing maximum compensation for injured workers across the state of Pennsylvania.

In our most recent case, a factory worker suffered a catastrophic hand injury after a malfunctioning industrial machine crushed the worker's hand, leading to the amputation of fingers. The accident occurred at a Pennsylvania manufacturing facility and was attributed to both a defective safety mechanism in the equipment and inadequate safety oversight by the employer.

The Pisanchyn Law Firm secured a $786,000 settlement from the manufacturer of the machine, based on product liability and design defect claims. In addition, the firm obtained a $385,000 workers' compensation settlement from the employer an amount above the national average for similar workplace injuries.

"This wasn't just a worksite accident, it was a completely preventable tragedy that forever changed our client's life," said a firm representative.

Pisanchyn Law Firm Secures Over $1M+ in Compensation for Injured Employee in Multi-Party Settlement

In a case that demonstrates the complexity of workplace injury law, The Pisanchyn Law Firm secured a total of $1,082,000 in combined compensation for a tractor-trailer driver who suffered catastrophic facial injuries while on the job for his employer.

The incident occurred at a drop-off location in Pennsylvania when the driver was struck in the head, causing severe trauma. The impact shattered the driver's jaw and orbital bone and left him with permanent facial scarring. The injuries required multiple surgeries and left the driver unable to work for an extended period.

The Pisanchyn Law Firm pursued claims against multiple parties. A $650,000 settlement was reached with the drop-off location for unsafe conditions. Another company paid $190,000 for failing to provide a safe work environment, and the client received $242,000 in workers' compensation benefits.

"We're proud to have helped this client secure real financial recovery and a path forward" the firm said in a statement.

About The Pisanchyn Law Firm

The Pisanchyn Law Firm is a Pennsylvania-based injury law firm committed to protecting the rights of individuals who have been harmed due to negligence, unsafe work conditions, or corporate wrongdoing. With offices throughout Pennsylvania, our legal team is known for aggressive representation, compassionate client care, and a track record of successful outcomes.

Workers' Compensation attorneys - Helping injured workers secure the benefits they are entitled to, including wage loss, medical care, and long-term support.

Tractor Trailer Accident attorneys - Holding trucking companies and third parties accountable for catastrophic crashes.

Car Accidents attorneys - Representing victims of distracted, drunk, or reckless driving incidents.

Dog Bite attorneys - Advocating for victims of serious dog attacks and holding owners accountable under Pennsylvania law.

Wrongful Death attorneys - Seeking justice for families who have lost loved ones due to negligence.

We offer free consultations for all injury cases and there is no cost to you unless we win your case.

Contact Information

Brian Supple

Marketing

bsupple601@gmail.com

5702905830





SOURCE: Pisanchyn Law Firm

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire