Tineco celebrated the German launch of its new flagship product series, the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist, with an exclusive hands-on event on April 16, 2025, at the "Sturmfreie Bude" (Storm-Free Bude) in Hamburg. Over 30 guests including content creators, technology and lifestyle journalists, families with children, and even a dog were able to experience Tineco's smart cleaning devices live in a realistic environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250418770171/en/

Source: Tineco

The focus was on trying things out for themselves: Guests were greeted by lovingly designed test stations that recreated typical everyday situations. These included a tub of mud and rubber boots, a repotting station with flowers and soil, an uncleaned birthday table with crumbs, a video night corner with chips and spilled wine, and various kitchen scenes with flour, lentils, milk, and much more.

Guests were able to test three Tineco appliance series for themselves: the new FLOOR ONE S9 Artist series, the PURE ONE STATION 5, and the CARPET ONE Cruiser carpet cleaner. The interactive experience impressed not only with its performance, but also with the devices' ease of use and sophisticated design.

The format enabled authentic impressions and plenty of creative content for social media turning the product launch into a true brand experience.

Press Contact Product Tests

Press representatives and creators who were unable to attend the event but are interested in a product test or collaboration are welcome to contact our PR team at any time.

By entering the code TINEVENTDE (valid until April 30th) in the Tineco Store and on Amazon, customers can receive the product at the introductory price of €799! The discount is available directly on all other platforms.

Links and sources of supply

FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Series

Tineco Shop: https://bit.ly/42bI4c6

Amazon: https://amzn.to/4j3sC7Q

Otto: https://otto.me/3RU1CeU (FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Premium)

Mediamarkt.de: https://bit.ly/4iAvCYx (FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Premium)

Mediamarkt.at: https://bit.ly/3RjfOhu (FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Premium)

PURE ONE Station 5

Tineco Shop: https://bit.ly/44pEVa0 (PURE ONE Station 5 Plus)

Amazon: https://amzn.to/42bUGA2 (PURE ONE Station 5 Plus)

Otto: https://otto.me/3RPnZ5j

Cyberport: https://bit.ly/3YxDjHo

QVC: https://bit.ly/4lsGrhX

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 and launched the world's first smart vacuum cleaner in 2019. Today, the brand has grown into a global leader in smart household appliances, with products in the floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. Tineco is committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and is constantly developing new devices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250418770171/en/

Contacts:

silvia.shi@tineco.com