This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to María del Puy Ayerra, Head of Business Development Iberia at Spain's Zelestra. She encountered isolated experiences that reflected subtle gender bias - particularly the assumption that women in leadership must adopt a "tough" character to survive in a male-dominated environment. "These stereotypes can be limiting and disheartening, especially for women who lead with empathy, collaboration, and strength of vision," she states. The renewable energy industry-spanning solar, energy storage, EV charging, and grid infrastructure-is fueled by constant ...

