Bybit launches Crypto Surf: Copy Traders and Bots Battle for 250K USDT

DUBAI, UAE, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is making waves with its latest trading showdown: Crypto Surf: Ride the Waves with Trailing Stops . This high-octane competition invites traders to rally behind either copy trading or trading bots, battling it out for their share of a prize pool worth up to $250,000 in USDT.

Running from April 18 to May 19, 2025, at 12 a.m. UTC, the event introduces a squad-based structure where users choose their camp, trade strategically, and compete across PnL, ROI and trading volume leaderboards. With a dynamic reward structure, participants can also win by predicting which squad will come out on top.

Prize Pool Distribution Highlights:

40% to the champion squad

to the champion squad 30% to the runner-up

to the runner-up 25% to the top 100 individual traders by volume

to the top 100 individual traders by volume 5% to users who correctly predict the winning squad

The event brings together the best of both worlds: the strategic finesse of copy trading and the automated power of trading bots. It celebrates innovation, user choice, and the thrill of crypto trading.

Participants must hold a minimum wallet balance of $1,000 in USDT, generate at least $10,000 in squad volume, and complete identity verification Level 1 to qualify. Users can only register for one squad and vote once to predict the winner. Rewards will be distributed within 14 business days of the event's completion.

The total prize pool will scale in line with event volume milestones, starting at $1.2 billion and unlocking up to $2 billion in traded volume for the full $250,000 in USDT.

Bybit continues to redefine the competitive trading landscape - bringing fun, strategy and serious rewards to its global community.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

