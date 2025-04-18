Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Trumps Dekret beschleunigt Antimon-Boom - Wird Global Tactical der nächste Highflyer für kritische Mineralien?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
18.04.2025 16:02 Uhr
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Altrua HealthShare Welcomes Heather Nanni as New Director of Ministry

Finanznachrichten News

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / April 18, 2025 / Altrua HealthShare, a faith-based healthcare sharing ministry dedicated to "Caring for One Another," is excited to announce the appointment of Heather Nanni as its new Director of Ministry. With a profound commitment to faith, community, and holistic wellness, Heather is poised to elevate Altrua's mission of providing affordable, compassionate, and Christ-centered healthcare solutions.

Heather Nanni

Heather Nanni
Heather Nanni, Director of Ministries

Heather Nanni brings a unique blend of spiritual leadership and professional expertise to Altrua HealthShare. Raised in a faith-filled environment, Heather's lifelong dedication to biblical teachings has fueled her passion for ministry and service. Her extensive experience includes over a decade in the fitness industry as a personal trainer and gym owner, where she seamlessly integrated principles of faith and physical well-being to inspire others. Heather's leadership in church communities has further solidified her ability to foster spiritual growth and build meaningful connections.

In her role as Director of Ministry, Heather will spearhead initiatives to deepen spiritual support for Altrua's members, strengthen the organization's Christ-centered culture, and enhance partnerships with philanthropic and nonprofit organizations. Her vision aligns with Altrua HealthShare's mission to unite communities through faith, compassion, and affordable healthcare solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Heather Nanni to the Altrua family," said Randall L. Sluder, CEO of Altrua HealthShare. "Her heart for service, coupled with her expertise in ministry and community engagement, makes her the perfect leader to advance our mission and bring our community closer together."

Heather's appointment underscores Altrua HealthShare's commitment to fostering a supportive, faith-driven environment for its members and partners. She invites the Altrua community to connect with her directly at hnanni@altruaministries.org (mailto:hnanni@altruaministries.org).

Join us in celebrating Heather Nanni's new role and Altrua HealthShare's continued dedication to caring for one another with love, respect, and faith.

About Altrua HealthShare
Altrua HealthShare is a faith-based healthcare sharing ministry that provides affordable, compassionate healthcare solutions rooted in biblical principles. Guided by its mission of "Caring for One Another," Altrua fosters a Christ-centered community dedicated to supporting the physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being of its members. For more information, visit altruaministries.org

Connect with Altrua HealthShare

Website: altruahealthshare.org

Instagram: instagram.com/altrua_healthshare

Facebook: facebook.com/AltruaHealthShare

X: twitter.com/altruahealth

Connect with Altrua Ministries

Website: altruaministries.org

Instagram: instagram.com/altruamin

Facebook: facebook.com/altruaministries

Contact Information

Robert Brown
Director Marketing & Technology
rbrown@altruahealthshare.org
877-972-4871

.

SOURCE: Altrua Healthshare



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.