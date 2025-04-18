Altrua HealthShare Welcomes Heather Nanni as New Director of Ministry

Altrua HealthShare, a faith-based healthcare sharing ministry dedicated to "Caring for One Another," is excited to announce the appointment of Heather Nanni as its new Director of Ministry. With a profound commitment to faith, community, and holistic wellness, Heather is poised to elevate Altrua's mission of providing affordable, compassionate, and Christ-centered healthcare solutions.

Heather Nanni

Heather Nanni, Director of Ministries

Heather Nanni brings a unique blend of spiritual leadership and professional expertise to Altrua HealthShare. Raised in a faith-filled environment, Heather's lifelong dedication to biblical teachings has fueled her passion for ministry and service. Her extensive experience includes over a decade in the fitness industry as a personal trainer and gym owner, where she seamlessly integrated principles of faith and physical well-being to inspire others. Heather's leadership in church communities has further solidified her ability to foster spiritual growth and build meaningful connections.

In her role as Director of Ministry, Heather will spearhead initiatives to deepen spiritual support for Altrua's members, strengthen the organization's Christ-centered culture, and enhance partnerships with philanthropic and nonprofit organizations. Her vision aligns with Altrua HealthShare's mission to unite communities through faith, compassion, and affordable healthcare solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Heather Nanni to the Altrua family," said Randall L. Sluder, CEO of Altrua HealthShare. "Her heart for service, coupled with her expertise in ministry and community engagement, makes her the perfect leader to advance our mission and bring our community closer together."

Heather's appointment underscores Altrua HealthShare's commitment to fostering a supportive, faith-driven environment for its members and partners. She invites the Altrua community to connect with her directly at hnanni@altruaministries.org (mailto:hnanni@altruaministries.org).

Join us in celebrating Heather Nanni's new role and Altrua HealthShare's continued dedication to caring for one another with love, respect, and faith.

About Altrua HealthShare

Altrua HealthShare is a faith-based healthcare sharing ministry that provides affordable, compassionate healthcare solutions rooted in biblical principles. Guided by its mission of "Caring for One Another," Altrua fosters a Christ-centered community dedicated to supporting the physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being of its members. For more information, visit altruaministries.org

Connect with Altrua HealthShare

Website: altruahealthshare.org

Instagram: instagram.com/altrua_healthshare

Facebook: facebook.com/AltruaHealthShare

X: twitter.com/altruahealth

Connect with Altrua Ministries

Website: altruaministries.org

Instagram: instagram.com/altruamin

Facebook: facebook.com/altruaministries

SOURCE: Altrua Healthshare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire