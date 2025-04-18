Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2025) - Islip Limo Car Service, a recognized name in luxury ground transportation across NYC and Long Island, has officially launched Dubai Chauffeur Service, marking its expansion into the United Arab Emirates. This development brings the company's operational precision and high service standards to one of the world's most distinguished metropolitan destinations.

Dubai Chauffeur Service enters the UAE market with a clear focus: to offer executive transfers from DXB Airport, corporate mobility, and private city tours designed for those who prioritize comfort, punctuality, and discretion. This move reflects a growing demand for refined, personalized ground support in the region's thriving commercial and hospitality sectors.





Islip Limo Car Service Expands Global Presence with Launch of Dubai Chauffeur Service



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/249030_02f4f805946ab8ea_001full.jpg

"Dubai represents an important milestone in our growth," said Wajid Iqbal, owner of Dubai Chauffeur Service. "The demand for executive-level ground support in the UAE is growing, and this expansion allows us to respond with a dependable, high-comfort solution for discerning travelers."

Chauffeurs with local expertise and multilingual capabilities are meticulously selected to ensure consistency, reliability, and cultural awareness. The fleet features late-model luxury vehicles equipped with advanced climate systems and connectivity, allowing passengers to remain productive or relaxed during every journey.

With its global reputation for excellence in architecture, tourism, and commerce, Dubai requires a level of service that aligns with its identity. From business engagements in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) to upscale hotel arrivals on Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Chauffeur Service offers a smooth and discreet experience at every point.





This expansion is part of a broader strategy to extend Islip Limo Car Service's reach into international markets



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/249030_02f4f805946ab8ea_002full.jpg

This expansion is part of a broader strategy to extend Islip Limo Car Service's reach into international markets where luxury ground transportation is in high demand. The goal is to replicate the reliability and professional consistency already established in the U.S. by responding to the unique mobility needs of clients across the Gulf region.

"Launching in Dubai allows us to replicate the same operational quality that clients in New York have relied upon since 2016," Iqbal added. "We are bringing that same level of trust to a new audience."

Dubai Chauffeur Service can also accommodate high-end group movements and private delegations. Scalable hourly services and full-day reservations are available for clients with complex itineraries and high expectations.

To learn more or to make a reservation, visit www.dubaichauffeurservice.ae.

About Islip Limo Car Service

Established in 2016, Islip Limo Car Service Inc. is a licensed and certified provider of luxury car and limousine services. Known for its safety, reliability, and commitment to client satisfaction, the company now enters the UAE market with Dubai Chauffeur Service, expanding its reputation internationally while maintaining its service-first philosophy.

info@dubaichauffeurservice.ae

Media Contact:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/249030_02f4f805946ab8ea_003full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249030

SOURCE: GetFeatured