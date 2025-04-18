Diné Development Corporation: DDC Executive Named Dayton Business Journal Aerospace & Defense Awards Honoree

Diné Development Corporation is pleased to announce that Dan Riggs, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, has been named an Aerospace & Defense Award honoree by the Dayton Business Journal .

Diné Development Corporation (DDC),?a Navajo Nation-owned IT, engineering, professional, and environmental solutions provider, is pleased to announce that Dan Riggs, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, has been named an Aerospace & Defense Award honoree by the Dayton Business Journal .

Riggs was one of seven Dayton-area business leaders selected for his outstanding influence in advancing the aerospace and defense industry. His leadership has been pivotal in positioning DDC as a growing force in the defense sector, particularly in support of the U.S. Air Force, DISA, and other key government customers. Under his strategic vision, DDC has significantly expanded its defense market presence, advanced its reputation as a premier provider of high-end IT and engineering, and strengthened its role in delivering mission-essential solutions in support of national defense initiatives.

"Over the past five years, Dan has played a central role in shaping our strategic direction and driving significant growth in the defense sector," stated Austin Tsosie, DDC Chief Executive Officer. "His leadership, insight, and dedication have positioned DDC as a trusted DOD partner. This recognition is a well-deserved reflection of his impact not only on DDC, but also on the entire Dayton defense community."

"I'm honored to be recognized among such accomplished leaders in the aerospace and defense community," commented Dan Riggs. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication of the entire DDC team to delivering high-impact solutions in support of our customers' critical missions. Our continued focus on expanding our defense footprint while penetrating into the aerospace market has been both purposeful and rewarding. I look forward to advancing our mission as we support our valued customers throughout the Dayton region and across the broader defense and aerospace landscape."

