The result was confirmed by the U. S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). Chinese solar module manufacturer Longi has revealed it achieved a power conversion efficiency of 34. 85% for a two-terminal tandem perovskite solar cell. The U. S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) certified the result, which represents a world record for this cell typology. The previous record was held by Longi itself, which achieved a 34. 6% efficiency for a device with the same configuration in September, when the manufacturer published a scientific paper ...

