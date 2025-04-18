KNX Products Market Sees 13% CAGR Through 2030 | Rising Demand in Smart Residential & Commercial Buildings | Valuates Reports

KNX Products Market is Segmented by Type (Energy Management, HVAC Systems, Blinds & Shutters, Metering, Remote Control, Monitoring Systems, Fire & Smoke Detection, White Goods, Lighting), by Application (Commercial Building, Residential Building)

BANGALORE, India, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global KNX Products Market is projected to grow from USD 6653.8 Million in 2024 to USD 13850 Million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.0% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of KNX Products Market:

The KNX products market is transitioning from a specialist automation niche to a mainstream building technology backbone, supported by a maturing ecosystem of chipmakers, software vendors, and systems integrators. Annual revenues are projected to grow at double-digit rates through 2030 as sustainability regulations and occupant comfort expectations converge. Competitive dynamics favour manufacturers offering secure IP-enabled devices, intuitive commissioning tools, and lifecycle services, while late adopters risk commoditisation.

Strategic partnerships between lighting giants, HVAC OEMs, and cloud analytics platforms are emerging to deliver end-to-end solutions, prompting consolidation. Overall, KNX's openness, scalability, and evolving cybersecurity profile position the standard to capture expanding budget allocations for smart buildings across residential, commercial, and public sectors worldwide despite cyclical construction slumps in developed economies everywhere.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE KNX PRODUCTS MARKET:

Remote Control and Fire & Smoke Detection functionalities are jointly propelling the KNX products market by demonstrating the protocol's ability to unify convenience and safety within one interoperable bus. Homeowners and facility managers increasingly demand smartphone dashboards that adjust HVAC, blinds, and multimedia scenes while simultaneously receiving alarms if sensors detect temperature rises or particulate concentrations. KNX-certified actuators allow the same twisted-pair backbone to transmit remote commands and trigger evacuation protocols, avoiding parallel wiring that inflates labour costs. Insurance providers grant premium discounts to buildings equipped with detection linked to response sequences, creating financial incentives for adoption. System integrators leverage these benefits to upsell retrofits in residential towers and commercial campuses, expanding unit shipments across luminaires, sirens, and gateway controllers.

Lighting applications continue to accelerate KNX product demand because they deliver immediately visible energy savings and user comfort enhancements that justify capital outlay. DALI-KNX gateways and LED dimmer actuators enable dynamic daylight harvesting, occupancy-based dimming, and colour-tunable ambience controlled from wall panels or mobile apps. Facility managers slash electricity consumption by integrating sensor feedback loops that adapt luminance in real time, yielding sub-three-year payback periods even in high-tariff regions. Moreover, architectural lighting designers value KNX's interoperability with façade controllers and audiovisual systems, allowing synchronised scenes that enhance corporate branding experiences. The protocol's decentralised topology lowers failure risk and simplifies expansion, prompting large office renovations and hospitality chains to specify KNX lighting nodes in tender documents worldwide for sustainability certifications too.

Electronics manufacturers are catalysing the growth of the KNX products market by embedding certified transceivers and microcontrollers directly into switches, sensors, and appliances, thereby expanding the addressable ecosystem. Semiconductor vendors now ship turnkey KNX system-on-chips with integrated power supply, encryption engines, and protocol stacks, reducing bill-of-materials cost for device OEMs. This hardware commoditisation encourages white-label brands to release thermostats, actuators, and metering modules that interoperate from day one, accelerating network density. Consumer electronics giants additionally integrate KNX bridges into smart TVs and soundbars, positioning the standard as a whole-home backbone rather than niche automation bus. As component costs fall, installers can target mid-range housing segments, widening market penetration beyond luxury developments and expanding recurring maintenance revenue for installers providers.

Escalating electricity prices and carbon reduction targets have prompted governments to tighten building codes, such as Europe's EPBD recast and India's Eco-Niwas Samhita, which require automated control systems for lighting and HVAC. KNX devices facilitate granular monitoring and regulation, enabling building owners to achieve class A energy performance without proprietary lock-in. Utilities now offer incentive programmes that rebate up to thirty percent of installation costs when projects include open-protocol controllers capable of demand response. These financial carrots coincide with looming penalties for inefficient assets, motivating landlords to adopt KNX quickly. Consequently, distributors report surging orders for multisensor units, presence detectors, and logic modules, translating policy pressure into hardware revenue growth across residential, commercial, and institutional segments worldwide.

Ageing office towers and apartment blocks often suffer from outdated relay logic, manual switches, and inefficient cabling that impede modern energy management. KNX's twin-bus topology and flexible power-over-bus capability make it ideal for incremental upgrades without costly rewiring. Installers can inject line couplers and replace existing pushbuttons with KNX keypads during weekend shutdowns, minimising tenant disruption. As corporate real estate owners seek to attract ESG-minded occupants, retrofits that achieve double-digit energy savings become investments. Manufacturers are responding with slim-format actuators, RF-enabled sensors, and ETS project libraries that expedite site surveys. The resulting surge in brownfield deployments widens the revenue funnel, especially in Europe and East Asia where infrastructure ages while labour shortages raise plug-and-play appeal.

The proliferation of Matter, Thread, and Zigbee devices has sharpened focus on open standards, encouraging integrators to adopt KNX as the backbone that orchestrates heterogeneous endpoints through IP routers and API gateways. Multi-protocol hubs translate wireless sensor data into KNX telegrams, enabling centralised scene control and analytics without vendor silos. Cloud platforms further expose RESTful interfaces that visualise energy consumption trends across mixed networks, satisfying facility managers' desire for single panes of glass. Because KNX Association certifies interoperability through rigorous testing, procurement teams gain confidence that newly purchased devices will cooperate, reducing lifecycle risk. This assurance stimulates demand not just for gateways but also for native KNX nodes, expanding component sales in both new builds and retrofits.

Training academies and manufacturer-sponsored certification courses have grown rapidly, producing a global workforce proficient in the ETS configuration software and troubleshooting best practices. A larger talent pool lowers project risk and bidding prices, making KNX economically attractive compared with proprietary automation systems that depend on scarce specialists. Distributors leverage installer alliances to offer turnkey packages, including design consultancy, commissioning, and after-sales maintenance, which streamline procurement for facility owners. Moreover, certified professionals act as evangelists, demonstrating live demos at trade fairs and social media, thereby amplifying word-of-mouth marketing. This virtuous cycle multiplies regional adoption, because developers prefer protocols where labour availability is assured, ensuring sustained hardware demand and recurring service revenue across suburban and rural settings alike.

Public authorities worldwide are funding intelligent lighting poles, traffic control cabinets, and energy-positive public buildings that rely on interoperable automation. Bid specifications increasingly cite KNX because its decentralised architecture ensures resilience even if a controller fails, a critical feature for mission-critical infrastructure. Open procurement aligns with anti-vendor-lock-in policies, enabling municipalities to run competitive tenders and stimulate local innovation ecosystems. Projects such as India's GIFT City, Dubai's Sustainable City, and Europe's Horizon-funded districts showcase flagship deployments that validate performance at scale. Demonstrated success attracts further grants and private co-investment, creating a snowball effect that spreads adoption from civic assets into adjacent commercial real estate developments, lifting unit shipments while fostering public-private research teams and local manufacturing jobs.

KNX PRODUCTS MARKET SHARE:

The major players in the global KNX products market include Schneider, ABB, SIEMENS, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 20% shares of the global market.

North America and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 70% of the global market. Europe remains the dominant KNX products market because the standard originated there and enjoys strong brand recognition among installers. High retrofit activity in Germany, France, and the Nordics, coupled with stringent energy regulations, sustains steady baseline demand.

Asia-Pacific is closing the gap swiftly as China's green building codes and India's smart city programmes stimulate bulk procurement, while Japan favours KNX in hospitality projects ahead of global events.

Remote control and fire & smoke detection are the main types, with a share over 25%.

Residential building is the key application, which holds a share of about 55%.

Key Companies:

Schneider Electric

ABB Ltd

Siemens AG

Hager (Berker)

Legrand

Somfy

JUNG

GIRA

HDL

STEINEL

Urmet

GVS

B.E.G.

DALITEK

JOBO Smartech

Tiansu

Theben AG

Rishun Technology

The KNX Home Automation market size is about 8,579 Million USD in 2024, and is expected to reach 16,579 Million USD in 2030.

KNX Certified Products Market was valued at USD 7431 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 17280 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

KNX Smart Home and Building Devices Market was estimated to be worth USD 37030 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 103840 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

KNX Products for Residential Building Market was valued at USD 3449 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 4462 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

