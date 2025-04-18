Angara Inc.: Angara Collaborates With Actress Rumer Willis on Exclusive Mother's Day Jewelry Edit

A sentimental yet stylish selection of gifts, thoughtfully chosen by Rumer, to celebrate motherhood.

Leading international fine jewelry brand Angara has partnered with actress, singer, and entrepreneur Rumer Willis to launch a heartfelt and stylish Mother's Day Jewelry Edit. This exclusive collaboration celebrates motherhood through Angara's timeless designs, thoughtfully curated by Rumer, marking one of many key moments in her journey as a creative and the founder of her new lifestyle brand, Rumer Has It.

Angara x Rumer Willis Collaboration



The Angara X Rumer Willis collection features meaningful and elegant designs inspired by Rumer's own journey into motherhood, and the bond she shares with her daughter, Louetta. For Rumer, jewelry has always been more than just an accessory. "I've been a treasure hunter since I was a little girl - always searching for that feeling more than the perfect look," she shares. That emotion runs through every piece, chosen to resonate beyond style and speak to the heart.

This Mother's Day special edit features 14 carefully selected designs, each embodying timeless elegance and meaning. From a symbolic two-stone piece that honors the bond between a mother and child to interlocking circles that represent unity and unbreakable love, this collection is rich with sentiment. In addition to the meaningful designs, the selection also includes pieces that reflect Rumer's signature style-modern, effortless and sophisticated.

"I partnered with Angara to curate a collection that feels like an extension of my heart. Becoming a mother cracked me open in the most beautiful way, and my love for jewelry has only deepened - not just as adornment, but as heirlooms that hold emotion, memory, and meaning," Rumer reveals. "Each piece in this collection is a tribute to the tenderness, the strength, the wild transformation of motherhood. A celebration of the moments we carry - and the ones we pass down."

Now available on Angara.com, this exclusive edit offers a beautiful way to honor motherhood with jewelry that carries both deep meaning and beauty.

For more information about Angara, updates and exciting announcements, please visit Angara.com , and follow @AngaraJewelry on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and Pinterest .

About Angara:

Angara is an online DTC fine jewelry retail brand, offering handcrafted jewelry dressed in natural colored gemstones, high-quality diamonds and pearls, with every piece made to order. Founded in 2005 by husband-wife duo, Ankur and Aditi Daga, Angara has grown to become the leading source for fine gemstone jewelry.

About Rumer Willis:

Rumer Willis is an acclaimed actress and singer, and the daughter of Hollywood icons Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. She has made her mark in both film and television, with notable roles in Empire, The House Bunny, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Sorority Row. She also won Season 20 of Dancing with the Stars, earning widespread praise for her talent and stage presence. Most recently, Rumer launched her lifestyle brand, Rumer Has It , to help people discover beautiful things that speak to their soul.

Contact Information

Angara Inc.

press@angara.com

(844) 527-4367











SOURCE: Angara Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire