Southwire Named to America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2025 Ranking by Newsweek

As an extraordinary place to work for more than 9,000 team members worldwide, Southwire is proud to announce its recognition as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2025 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. This annual list celebrates companies that champion inclusion through a rigorous evaluation based on an assessment of publicly accessible data, discussions and interviews with HR professionals, and large-scale confidential online surveys conducted among employees from U.S. companies.

"2025 marks a milestone - our 75th year of doing business. As we grow, we're working to ensure Southwire continues to be an extraordinary place to work," said Cara Herzog, Southwire's Chief Inclusion Officer. "It is an honor to be recognized with this achievement, and we're proud of the investments and commitments we're making to ensure we build worth for not only the women in our workplace, but for all of the families and communities our team members represent."

Recent highlights of the commitments the company has made include broadening health benefits to provide extended bonding time for families. Eligible mothers now receive 12 work weeks for parental bonding and recovery time after giving birth, while eligible fathers can take up to four work weeks of paid paternity leave.

Southwire also partners with organizations, like Women in Manufacturing (WiM), OnBoard and The Society of Women Engineers (SWE), working alongside these groups to identify opportunities to strengthen support of both Southwire team members and their peers within the manufacturing space.

"It's an exciting time to be in the electrical industry, and our commitment to inclusion is essential to our strategic plan, to create generational sustainability and continued growth in the markets we serve," said Winn Wise, Southwire's Chief Commercial Officer and executive sponsor of the company's Women's Network employee resource group. "Being named as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women is an outward reflection of the values we strive to live out each day - empowerment, trust, consistency and inclusion. I am incredibly proud of our team and look forward to continuing to identify ways we can support and engage our team members as we look toward the bright future of our industry and our company."

Through its partnership with WiM, Southwire connected with Nessel, a women-owned, health-based furniture company designed by working moms for working moms. Southwire has installed Nessel lactation stations in every company facility, providing a supportive, safe and sanitary space for breastfeeding mothers at work. The all-in-one mother's solution is intended for women to thrive while pumping at work. These benefits are a testament to the company's belief in the importance of promoting work-life balance and creating a healthy, fulfilling workplace for all Southwire team members.

Companies included on Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2025 for Women were evaluated on 10 topics, including:

• Work-life balance

• Culture and belonging

• Working environment

• Training and career progression

Female participants in the survey provided insights and experiences on corporate culture, working conditions, and other aspects of their current employer and other companies they know. One of the largest independent employee studies, it incorporates more than 215,000 employee interviews with women in the U.S. and collected over 2.2 million comprehensive company reviews.

"Progress toward gender equity in the workplace continues but challenges persist. Despite these obstacles, a growing number of companies are stepping up to foster environments where women can thrive," said Newsweek Editor-in-Chief Jennifer H. Cunningham. "Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2025,' honoring companies committed to building inclusive workplaces where women can reach their full potential."

For more information about Southwire's inclusion initiatives, please visit the company's website at www.southwire.com/inclusion.

