Middle East Media Research Institute Releases Video Compilation Of Imams In The USA Espousing Anti-Christian Hate And Islamic-Inspired Supremacy: 'The Religion Of Christianity As It Is Today Is A Pagan Religion'; 'The Churches Are Emptying Out'

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) released a video compilation of imams in the USA espousing anti-Christian hate and Islamic-inspired supremacy.

This compilation presents clips from the MEMRI TV Sermons by Imams in the West project in which imams and Islamic scholars disparage Christians and Christianity, and even pray to Allah "to annihilate" the Christians. They talk about Christians abandoning their religion and assert that what they are seeking is Islam; they call Christians pagans, especially since they attribute a son to Allah; they steer worshipers away from "this interfaith nonsense" and discuss Allah's "anger" with Christians as "misguided" and as "collaborating" with the Jews; they emphasize how Muslims must never befriend Christians and instruct them to "teach your children to hate everything about them" they stress that Christianity gives you a pass on your sins, so it cannot possibly "produce good citizens," and more.

The MEMRI TV compilation, which is part of a larger study that will be published soon, features clips that are largely from October 7 to date.

Highlights From The Compilation

Praying To Allah "To Annihilate" The Christians

In his June 21, 2024 Friday sermon at the Islamic Center of Lafayette, Louisiana, the imam prays, "Oh Allah, annihilate the Jews and the Chris... Oh Allah, annihilate the Jews and their helpers... Oh Allah, count them, kill them one by one, and do not spare a single one of them, oh Lord of Mankind." At the North West Indiana Islamic Center on December 8, 2023, Imam Sheikh Mongy El-Quesny called on Allah to "bring annihilation upon... the criminal and spiteful Crusaders," among others, asking specifically, "oh Allah, count them, kill them one by one, and do not leave a single one of them alive."

Churches Are "Emptying Out" And Christians Are Looking For More - And Islam Is The Answer

In his Friday sermon for June 21, 2024, Imam Muhammad Musri, president of the Islamic Society of Central Florida, stated that "a lot of Christians are leaving their faith, especially the younger generation. The churches are emptying out," asserts that "Islam is the answer for them," and added that "we have bought three churches so far and converted them into mosques." He further said that "100 years ago, they invaded the Muslim world and built missionary schools and destroyed Islamic schools" and that now " and that "today we bring the favor back and turn their churches into mosques."

The imam at the Muslim American Society (MAS) Bronx Muslim Center said in his July 12, 2024 Friday sermon that churches are "losing their congregation and their flock, so much that they had to open the doors for the LGBT." He added that the Christians "have reasons to be jealous of us."

An Islamist influencer told a group of young teen boys at the Dearborn Community Center on October 11, 2024 that "Allah has sent us to these nations to civilize them." He went on to say that "their religions are dying" - so much so that churches "had to change their religion" and "hang the LGBT flags." Allah, he added, "has sent us to guide these people from the darkness into the light." Also, in his December 6, 2024 Friday sermon, Imam Haroon Sait of Charlotte, NC asserted that in 50 years, "Muslims will become the No. 1 religious group compared to Christians." He added that it was the "easiest thing to do" to approach "Christians with the message of Islam."

The full report is available to read here.

The full compilation video is available to view here.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

MEMRI - Middle East Media Research Institute: www.memri.org

MEMRI TV - www.memri.org/tv

Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) - www.memri.org/jttm

Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) - www.memri.org/cjlab

MEMRI Twitter: https://twitter.com/memrireports/

MEMRI YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC59Cpk70K2TwdmApJOTuW9g/videos

MEMRI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/memrireports/

Contact Information:

MEMRI

media@memri.org

202-955-9070

www.memri.org

SOURCE: Middle East Media Research Institute

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire