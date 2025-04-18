FRAGMENTS OF FOLKLORE: A Landmark Exhibition Redefining Artistic Accessibility in Saudi Arabia

Fragments of Folklore is a world-class exhibition presenting cultural identity through art, bridging tradition and contemporary practice, and redefining the accessibility of artistic expression in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

The exhibition marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of contemporary art in Saudi Arabia as the kingdom reshapes its cultural landscape through its Vision 2030 reform plans. Fragments of Folklore reflects this paradigm shift via its featured artists (Lulwah Al Homoud, Raeda Ashour, Rashid Al Khalifa, and Hamra Abbas) who all explore the ongoing tension between tradition and reinvention.

Garden 4, Hamra Abbas

Notably, three-quarters of the artists featured in Fragments of Folklore are female, including two Saudi artists (Al Homoud and Ashour); which aligns with the Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 plans to increase female empowerment and representation.

This exhibition, which takes place in Riyadh's JAX District (also known as the epicenter of Saudi Arabia's burgeoning contemporary arts scene), also marks a first-of-its-kind collaboration between three pioneering institutions - THAA (Saudi Arabia), MIR'A Art (Paris/Middle East) and TRIYAD (Belgium) - all uniting their expertise to bridge local and global artistic discourse.

At a time when the Middle East's artistic landscape is expanding at an unprecedented pace, Fragments of Folklore isn't just an exhibition - it is a cultural statement, an invitation to rethink accessibility, identity, and the evolving role of art in a rapidly transforming society.



Rumi #4 Lulwah Al Homoud

Al Moez Lulwah Al Homoud

FRAGMENTS OF FOLKLORE: FEATURED ARTISTS

Folklore is often thought of as an oral tradition - stories, myths, and legends passed down through generations. Yet, folklore is more than narrative; it is also a language of symbols, patterns, as well as a conduit for conduit for cultural preservation. Whether it's Bruegel's peasant scenes, Goya's dark mythologies, Marc Chagall's folkloric dreamscapes or Frida Kahlo's deeply personal narratives, folklore has served as both an anchor to history and a catalyst for innovation in art.

In Fragments of Folklore, Hamra Abbas, Lulwah Al Homoud, Rashid Al Khalifa and Raeda Ashour all engage with elements of their cultural heritage, translating them into contemporary artistic expressions. Here, folklore is not a static relic of the past but a dynamic archive of identity, reshaped and reimagined across time and geography. ?The exhibition coincides with Saudi Arabia's Year of Handicrafts 2025, an initiative that foregrounds artisanal heritage while redefining its relevance in contemporary practice.

Each artist works with fragments of inherited knowledge - whether through geometry, calligraphy, materiality, or abstraction. Their works echo the past while asserting their place in the present, engaging with motifs and forms that have carried meaning for centuries but are now filtered through a modern lens.

By bringing these four artists together for the first time, Fragments of Folklore creates a landmark cross-cultural conversation on tradition, symbolism, and storytelling.?

Aerial Studies #2 Hamra Abbas

Aerial Studies #3 Hamra Abbas

FRAGMENTS OF FOLKLORE: SAUDI ARABIA AT A CROSSROADS

Fragments of Folklore stands as a defining moment in the evolution of contemporary Saudi art, reflecting the Kingdom's dynamic cultural transformation under Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia is entering a new era of cultural ambition and artistic innovation. Once known primarily for its economic power and religious heritage, the kingdom is now emerging as a global hub for the arts. With a thriving tourism industry, record investments in sports - including hosting the 2034 FIFA World Cup - and the introduction of international entertainment, Saudi Arabia is reshaping its identity on the world stage. At the heart of this transformation is a deep commitment to high culture, signalling a new chapter in the kingdom's creative and intellectual evolution.

At the forefront of this shift is Riyadh, which is set to host the Louvre Riyadh, a landmark $500 million project that strengthens Saudi Arabia's ties with France's most renowned cultural institutions. This follows the Centre Pompidou's expansion into AlUla, further reinforcing Saudi Arabia's role as a key player in the global arts scene. The kingdom has also made a historic entrance into the international art market, with Sotheby's holding its inaugural auction in Saudi Arabia in 2025, demonstrating the growing demand for fine art in the region and its rising influence in the global art economy.

Mobile Column VII Rashid Al Khalifa

Alongside these developments, Saudi Arabia is hosting an unprecedented wave of world-class exhibitions. Desert X AlUla, now a staple in the international art calendar, continues to bring ground-breaking land art to the country's wondrous desert landscapes. Simultaneously, The Islamic Arts Biennale, running until 25 May, is offering an extraordinary exploration of Islamic heritage and contemporary interpretations, coinciding with Fragments of Folklore, a cultural showcase that delves into the rich traditions and narratives shaping the region's artistic identity.

Historically, large-scale exhibitions in the Gulf have focused on imported western narratives; Fragments of Folklore reverses this trajectory - elevating regional voices, redefining creative accessibility, and ensuring that the next generation of artists and audiences engage with art not as an exclusive privilege, but as an intrinsic right.

Fragments of Folklore also directly aligns with the kingdom's ambition to become a global cultural hub, placing its contemporary artists on the world stage and creating an infrastructure where art is not just displayed, but actively lived, debated, and reimagined.

With a young, ambitious, and globally connected generation leading the charge, Saudi Arabia is experiencing an artistic renaissance - one that is not only redefining its own cultural identity but also positioning the kingdom as a leading force in the global art world. This dynamism is reflected in the location hosting Fragments of Folklore: Riyadh's thriving JAX District, the epicenter of Saudi Arabia's contemporary arts scene and home to acclaimed artists, galleries, creative agencies and SAMOCA (the kingdom's first contemporary art museum).

'Wall Painting' Rashid Al Khalifa

BEYOND THE EXHIBITION: A MOVEMENT FOR ARTISTIC ACCESSIBILITY

More than an exhibition, Fragments of Folklore marks the beginning of a cultural movement:

Mentorship & Visibility - Supporting emerging artists in Saudi Arabia by offering mentorship, curatorial support, and institutional partnerships.

Global Dialogue - Bridging Saudi and MENA narratives with international audiences through collaborations in Paris, Brussels, and beyond.

Sustainability & Representation - Ensuring that cultural heritage is not just preserved but actively reinterpreted for future generations.

A shift from Euro-centric to Multi-centric - By bringing together artists from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Pakistan, Fragments of Folklore ensures Middle Eastern and south Asian artists are shaping their own artistic discourse. The exhibition could also be seen as part of a larger art-world shift towards decolonizing narratives.

Accessible Art Ownership - The exhibition will also feature a curated Art Store, making prints and smaller works by emerging artists available at reasonable prices-allowing a broader audience to engage with and own contemporary art.?



Detail Allah Series 2 Raeda Ashour.

Untitled Raeda Ashour?

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Fragments of Folklore is a unique opportunity to experience a bold reimagining of cultural identity, artistic innovation and accessibility in contemporary art. The exhibition also marks a time when Saudi Arabia is asserting its place in this historic trajectory - not as a passive observer of global art history, but as an active participant shaping its future.

This is more than an exhibition. This is a cultural reckoning.

JAX District, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

April 30 - May 12, 2025

Presented by THAA, MIR'A, and TRIYAD

