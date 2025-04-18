Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
18.04.2025 23:14 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Renowned Mental Health Counselor Dr. Jada Jackson Hill Shares Stress Awareness Month Strategies for a Better Life on TipsOnTV

Finanznachrichten News

How to Manage Stress and Prioritize Overall Well-being

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / April 18, 2025 / Daily life is full of stress, which is why Stress Awareness Month has been observed every April since 1992-to raise awareness about the causes and solutions for modern-day stress. Stress is one of the biggest public health challenges, impacting both mental and physical well-being. Poor stress management can lead to anxiety, depression, heart disease, insomnia, and other serious health issues. Dr. Jade Jackson Hill, a renowned mental health counselor and leading stress management expert, shares practical strategies to help people reduce stress, build resilience, and adopt healthier habits.

Counselor Dr. Jada Jackson Hill Shares Ideas to Reduce Stress

Counselor Dr. Jada Jackson Hill Shares Ideas to Reduce Stress
Dr. Jada Jackson Hill Offers Simple Tips to Relieve Stress

HELP MANAGE STRESS

Whether starting a new job, taking a test, or even flying, everyone could use help managing stress. Boiron StressCalm offers a non-sedating option for stress relief, helping to ease occasional nervous tension, irritability, or fatigue due to everyday stress-while keeping users focused and relaxed without affecting alertness. It contains no artificial sweeteners, flavors, colors, or preservatives. Available in meltaway tablets or pellets for ages 12 and up. More information is available at BoironUSA.com.

A HEALTHY WAY TO HANDLE STRESS

Exercise is an excellent way to relieve stress. A favorite place to work out is Planet Fitness. With more than 2,700 locations nationwide, the gym offers best-in-class equipment and a wide variety of strength, cardio, and stretching areas-all in a welcoming community where everyone can enjoy a stress-relieving workout. As spring arrives, it's the perfect time to prioritize mental and physical health. Joining a club like Planet Fitness allows members to experience everything the Judgement Free Zone® has to offer. Sign-ups are available online or in-club at PlanetFitness.com.

POST | VIDEO

About TipsOnTV:

TipsOnTV is a lifestyle media platform that features expert advice, product spotlights, and timely tips across a wide range of categories including health, nutrition, parenting, home, and technology. Through engaging broadcast segments and digital content, TipsOnTV connects viewers with trusted voices and brands to help make everyday life easier, smarter, and more enjoyable. For more information, visit www.TipsOnTV.com.

Contact Information

RE
tipsontv@gmail.com

.

SOURCE: TipsOnTV



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
