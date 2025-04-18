Chef Cara Di Falco Shares Tip on Easter Eats, Springtime Treats, and Recipes for a Memorable Menu on TipsOnTV

Easy Tips for Easter and Spring Celebrations

Spring is here, and that means plenty of fun brunches, Easter entertaining, and tasty menu inspiration. Chef Cara Di Falco, host of CARA'S CUCINA-the nation's only Emmy-nominated streaming cooking show-shares how to bring the flavors of spring to life, whether it's sparkling beverages for a special occasion or creative recipes to satisfy every appetite.

A TOP TIP FOR SUCCESSFUL ENTERTAINING

Spending more time with family rather than in the kitchen is key. Bob Evans helps make meals easy and delicious-whether as part of the main dish or a tasty side. Bob Evans Macaroni & Cheese and Mashed Potatoes provide homestyle comfort, making connection the centerpiece of Easter celebrations. Microwave-ready in minutes, they can be served as-is or as part of Easter recipes like Mashed Potato Muffins. Recipes like this and more, including Rosemary Sausage Balls, are available at BobEvansGrocery.com.

MAKE A CELEBRATION SPECIAL

This Easter, any celebration can be elevated with Cricut Maker 4, the next generation of Cricut's best-selling machine. Bright springtime decorations, personalized Easter baskets, fun party favors for adults, and even outfits for kids can be crafted with ease. Uploading and cutting designs is simple, or users can choose from Cricut Design Space's easy-to-learn library with over one million images-including licensed designs from Disney, Marvel, Harry Potter, and more. Cricut Maker 4 allows for creative expression and takes Easter and spring celebrations to the next level. It is available now at Cricut.com and major retailers.

