Celebrate Earth Day with Eco-Activist and Actress Heather Morris on TipsOnTV

Actress, Environmentalist and Eco-Activist Reveals Some of the New Ways Consumers can Have an Impact on Climate Change

Heather Morris is a talented actress, singer and dancer. What many may not know is that she is also an active environmentalist. Just in time for Earth Day, she shares timely information about environmentally friendly products and trends.

SUPPORTING CONSERVATION EFFORTS

This Earth Day, more travelers are choosing to explore responsibly. To do so, many are checking out Travelodge by Wyndham. Travelodge is committed to protecting the nation's parks and has a long-standing partnership with the National Parks Conservation Association. Over 75 percent of all Travelodge hotels are less than an hour's drive from a national park, making it the perfect base camp for the next adventure. Travelodge is also running an Earth Day deal-20 percent off with a stay of two nights or more. More details are available at Travelodge.com/earthday.

A TOP TIP FOR SAVING ENERGY

Saving energy does not mean sacrificing style and comfort. One easy place to start is by replacing old lights with energy-saving bulbs from GE to cut costs and create the right vibe. GE's best light is available in three distinct whites: Relax, Refresh, and Reveal-plus a variety of shapes, sizes, and wattages to fit any socket. In addition to saving on electricity, GE LED bulbs last over 10 years and work with dimmer switches. GE light bulbs are available at Target and Target.com.

SUGGESTIONS FOR SAVING ENERGY

Some solar-powered lights are not bright, don't last, and can be disappointing. That's why many are turning to GE Outdoor Solar-Powered Security Floodlights-a game changer, offering industry-leading brightness and motion control that can activate up to 100 times a night. Both brightness and motion sensitivity are adjustable. GE Outdoor Solar-Powered Security Floodlights have been rigorously weather-tested and are easy to install to illuminate dark spaces. Look for the GE logo and find them at Walmart and Walmart.com.

