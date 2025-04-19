PTAA.org: Secretary of Education Linda McMahon and Congressman Byron Donalds of Florida Visits FuturEdge Charter Academy and Future Home of Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy of Nevada, Spotlights AI-Powered Learning Innovation

Alpha 1 (A1) AI Tutor Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy

(PTAA Nevada - STEAM-Focused Charter School) U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon visited Future Edge Academy today, joining students and educators for a special event at the charter school campus. The visit - hosted at Future Edge Academy (the future home of Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy Nevada) - featured a student-led assembly and a live demonstration of a cutting-edge AI tutoring platform. During the assembly, PTAA leadership officially announced the launch of Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy (PTAA) Nevada this coming August, highlighting a groundbreaking educational model centered on artificial intelligence and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics. Secretary McMahon's presence underscored federal support for innovative approaches in K-12 education, as the Future Edge campus - a STEM-designated school known for integrating emerging technologies like AI into learning (Home - FuturEdge Charter Academy) - prepares to become PTAA Nevada's first location.

PTAA Nevada to Launch in August 2025 with AI & STEAM Focus

PTAA Nevada will open for the 2025-26 school year as a tuition-free public charter school, bringing PTAA's successful tech-driven curriculum to Nevada. Part of a national network of PTAA campuses operating in Texas, Arizona, and Colorado, the North Las Vegas school will emphasize project-based learning, coding, robotics, and creative arts alongside core academics. "Our mission is to empower and engage students through an inquiry-based STEM/STEAM curriculum that emphasizes creativity, collaboration, and innovation," said Shubham Pandey, Founder of PTAA and incoming Executive Director of PTAA Nevada. "By infusing AI and advanced technology into the classroom, we aim to inspire the next generation of innovators." PTAA Nevada's launch in August 2025 marks the organization's latest expansion and a bold step toward redefining how students learn in the digital age.

Alpha 1 AI Tutor Platform Demonstrated by PTAA Founder

A highlight of the event was the live demo of the new Alpha 1 (A1) AI Tutor platform, led by its Founder Shubham Pandey - who is also PTAA's founder. Pandey showcased A1 Tutor's real-time, interactive capabilities by engaging with students in a mock tutoring session. The AI tutor responded to questions, worked through problems on a digital whiteboard, and conversed using both voice and text, demonstrating the potential of multimodal AI in education. "The A1 Tutor can think, listen, talk, and draw in sync with our students," Pandey explained, emphasizing how the system provides instant feedback and step-by-step guidance tailored to each learner's needs. Key features of the A1 AI Tutor demonstrated include:

Real-time multimodal learning: The AI can simultaneously utilize a virtual whiteboard for visual illustrations while interacting through natural voice and text, creating an immersive 1:1 tutoring experience.

Interactive problem-solving: Students can ask questions out loud or via chat, and the A1 Tutor adapts its explanations on the fly-drawing diagrams, highlighting concepts, and adjusting the difficulty of problems in response to student input.

Personalized support: Powered by advanced generative AI, A1 analyzes each student's progress and misconceptions in real time, providing immediate clarifications and personalized hints. This adaptive approach mimics the attentiveness of a human tutor, boosting student confidence and engagement.

The demonstration captivated attendees as the AI solved math and science questions with the students, exemplifying how such technology can supplement classroom learning. Secretary McMahon observed the session and even interacted with the A1 Tutor herself, remarking on its potential to support teachers and differentiate instruction for diverse learners. "This is an inspiring example of innovation in education," Secretary McMahon said. "Seeing students work with an AI tutor that can cater to their individual learning pace is truly remarkable. Technology like this holds great promise for leveling the playing field and empowering our educators nationwide."

Nationwide Rollout and Vision for U.S. Students

Following the Nevada pilot showcase, PTAA announced that the A1 AI Tutor platform will launch across all PTAA campuses nationwide in August 2025, aligning with the start of the new school year. Students at PTAA's existing schools in Texas, Arizona, and Colorado will gain access to the AI tutor as part of their regular learning resources. According to Pandey, integrating A1 Tutor throughout PTAA's network will provide thousands of students with on-demand help in various subjects, both during school hours and for homework support. In the long term, PTAA's goal is even more ambitious: to make the A1 Tutor available free for every student in the United States. "Our vision is to ensure every child - not just those at PTAA - can have a personal AI tutor," Pandey said during the presentation. "By harnessing AI, we can provide personalized learning support at scale, potentially bridging gaps for underserved communities. We are working toward a future where A1 Tutor is a free resource for all American students, enabling equal access to quality tutoring." This long-term commitment drew enthusiastic applause from the audience, which included local parents and community members eager to see Nevada at the forefront of AI-driven education.

Local and state officials also attended the assembly in a show of support. Rudy Pamintuan, Chief of Staff to Nevada's Lieutenant Governor and Vice Chair of PTAA Nevada's board of directors, was on hand for the event . Pamintuan praised the collaboration between Future Edge Academy and PTAA, noting that such partnerships "expand educational opportunities for our students and attract innovative programs to North Las Vegas." The presence of Secretary McMahon and state leadership at the Future Edge campus signifies a strong public-private commitment to advancing education through technology in Nevada.

Quotes from the Event

Linda McMahon, U.S. Secretary of Education: "PTAA Nevada and the A1 Tutor platform are proof that innovation in education is alive and well. I was excited to see AI technology being used to engage students in real time. When we empower educators with these kinds of tools, we give every student a better chance to succeed. "

Shubham Pandey, Founder of PTAA and A1 Tutor Creator: "We are honored to have Secretary McMahon visit and witness our vision for the future of learning. Today's demonstration is just the beginning. Come August, PTAA Nevada will lead the way in showing how AI can personalize education for each child. Our long-term dream is to offer the A1 Tutor free to every U.S. student, because personalized learning should not be a privilege, but a right."

Distinguished Guests

The event was also attended by Congressman Byron Donalds of Florida and his wife, Erica Donald, who is involved in several education initiatives nationwide. Congressman Donalds spoke about the potential of tools like A1 AI Tutor to support educators by giving them better insights into student progress and tailoring growth plans. He noted that performance tracking and AI-powered feedback loops could make education more strategic and individualized than ever before.

Erica Donald emphasized the opportunity for personalized learning, stating that platforms like A1 are key to meeting students where they are - academically and emotionally - and giving them the support they need to move forward confidently.

