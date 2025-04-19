India's Annapurna Certificate - Described as "India's Michelin Star" - Awarded to Oslo's New Delhi Restaurant

Family-run institution joins an exclusive cohort of five global awardees in 2025 for championing authentic Indian cuisine abroad.

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has bestowed its prestigious Annapurna Certificate upon New Delhi Restaurant, the pioneering Indian eatery on Tjuvholmen. Owner Baljit Singh Padda accepted the lifetime-validity plaque in New Delhi on 9 April, marking the first time a Norwegian restaurant has received the honour. Indian embassies and high commissions worldwide collect nominations, which are then evaluated by an ICCR-appointed jury to select the final recipients.

India's Annapurna Certificate Aware Ceremony

Family run institution joins an exclusive cohort of five global awardees in 2025 for championing authentic Indian cuisine abroad.

Established in 1982, New Delhi began as a 40-seat family bistro and has grown into a multi-location group serving around 5 000 guests each month. The restaurant's menu celebrates classic North-Indian dishes-such as Rogan Josh and Tandoori Halibut-prepared with seasonal Norwegian produce.

Baljit Singh Padda notes, "My father was Norway's first Indian chef in 1982, and for 42 years we have worked to share India's culinary heritage with Norway. This certificate belongs to every member of our 70-strong team."

Why the Annapurna Certificate matters

Introduced in 2023 as part of India's cultural-diplomacy programme, the certificate recognises restaurants that not only preserve authentic recipes but also broaden perceptions of Indian cuisine. Recipients must have operated for at least five years, serve substantial numbers of diners and actively engage in cultural outreach.

The accolade has already been awarded to trail-blazers such as Namaste India in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, and Naans and Curries in San José, Costa Rica, underscoring its truly global scope. By honouring these establishments, ICCR designates them as India's culinary ambassadors, charged with expanding the horizons of Indian food culture wherever they operate.

About New Delhi Restaurant

From its flagship restaurant New Delhi at Tjuvholmen, Baljit's restaurant group now also operates additional restaurants in downtown Oslo and Solli. All spice blends are ground in-house daily, and the wine list has been curated to pair Norwegian seafood with India's layered flavours. A public "Annapurna Tasting Journey" menu will launch on 1 May to celebrate the award, and an open-house reception with representatives from the Embassy of India in Norway is planned for early June.

Contact Information

Baljit Singh Padda

Restauranteur

post@newdelhi.no

SOURCE: New Delhi Restaurant

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire