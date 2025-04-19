Shanghai Design Week: Expanding the Global Consumption Map: "Shanghai Summer" and Its International Experiment

SHANGHAI, April 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer consumer campaigns have long been a key engine for economic growth. Now, Shanghai is stepping into the global spotlight with a bold "urban consumption experiment." On 18 April, the 2025 "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season was officially launched at Xujiahui Centre, unveiling innovative concepts such as "240-Hour Products" and City Customised Events, aiming to redefine the summer experience across retail, travel, and lifestyle.

The inaugural "Shanghai Summer" delivered strong results. According to China UnionPay, foreign card spending increased by 68.2% during the 2024 campaign. Key commercial zones stood out: Huaihai Road recorded a 208.6% increase (average spend: RMB 1,597), while Lujiazui-Zhangyang Road rose by 119.9% (average spend: RMB 1,998). Total offline consumption across the city reached RMB 815.9 billion, up 8.2% year-on-year, with dining up 26.9%.

In 2025, Shanghai will roll out a cluster of international-level summer events. "240-Hour Products" will integrate top-tier city resources to offer overseas visitors an all-in-one immersive "starter kit" experience. China Eastern Airlines is offering direct discounts on group flight packages across 30 international routes, supported by smart mobility tools such as English-language versions of Air Travel Assistant and AutoNavi Map.

In payment, China UnionPay enables foreign card acceptance at 65,000 merchants across Shanghai. Visa is co-developing "Payment-Friendly Zones" to enhance QR code payments and tax refund experiences for international travelers. A "Shanghai Summer" themed card and spending promotions further support this multi-channel payment ecosystem.

Visitors can enjoy transport and retail benefits with the "Shanghai Pass" one-day ticket, valid on the metro, ferry and sightseeing tunnel. Travel platform Trip.com has launched a "Discover Shanghai" page with integrated "Shanghai Express" free city tours for a seamless digital experience. Dining has also been elevated through multilingual menus and themed culinary campaigns by Marriott and Jin Jiang, available in Chinese, English and Korean.

Culture is central to this year's offering. The 2025 "Shanghai Summer" will bring together global lifestyle IPs such as immersive activations from Shanghai Disney Resort, the LEGO China-hosted "World Play Festival," and POP MART's "Summer Trend Play" campaign. Fusing trends, food, music, and local creativity, the campaign will transform the city into a vibrant, multi-sensory celebration of summer-bursting with global flair and urban energy.

The multilingual official site www.shanghaisummer.com is now live, featuring an AI assistant and virtual avatar "Shanghai Xiaoxia" to support itinerary planning and interactive exploration. Global KOLs will join the campaign across platforms including Instagram, Xiaohongshu, and TikTok-bringing Shanghai's summer vibe to the world.

From the first weekend of July to the second weekend of October, Shanghai extends a renewed invitation to the world-a meticulously crafted urban journey, showcasing the city's international appeal to shop, enjoy and explore.

