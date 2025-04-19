Shanghai Design Week: Shanghai Summer: A One-of-a-Kind Seasonal Experience

SHANGHAI, April 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season officially launched on 18 April at Xujiahui Centre. With innovative offerings like the "240-Hour Products" and "City Customised Events," this year's programme presents a city-level consumer experience that blends international lifestyle with summer vitality. The first stop of the global roadshow will arrive in Osaka, Japan this May, continuing to share Shanghai's summer story with international audiences.

A new wave of flagship events is set to unfold. Three globally popular IPs-LEGO China, POP MART, and Shanghai Disney Resort-will join forces in Shanghai. The LEGO China Discovery Resort will enter trial operations, with the " World Play Festival" making its global debut. POP MART will bring its "Summer Trend Play" series to life, featuring IP exhibitions, new product launches, and interactive pop-ups. Shanghai Disney Resort will also unveil various summer-themed activations, creating immersive entertainment experiences for all ages.

To enhance inbound tourism, "Shanghai Summer" integrates transportation, attractions, and retail districts into a "starter kit" experience tailored for international travellers. China Eastern Airlines will offer discounted group packages across global routes. In terms of payment, Visa is co-developing "Payment-Friendly Zones" to enhance QR code transactions and tax refund scenarios for international travelers. China UnionPay is expanding foreign card acceptance to 65,000 merchants citywide and has launched the "Shanghai Summer" themed card along with a variety of promotional offers-creating a diversified payment ecosystem that integrates credit cards, mobile payments, and digital RMB.

In 2024, offline spending in Shanghai reached RMB 815.9 billion, an 8.2% increase year-on-year. Dining consumption rose to RMB 96.4 billion, up 26.9%. Foreign card spending surged by 68.2%, with Huaihai Road seeing a 208.6% increase and the Lujiazui-Zhangyang Road area growing by 119.9%-demonstrating the city's growing international appeal.

The official website www.shanghaisummer.com is now available in five languages. AI assistant "Shanghai Xiaoxia" is also online, with many offerings equipped with Japanese-language support-welcoming global travellers to join this vibrant summer celebration in Shanghai.

