Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 19.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Gold auf 4.000 USD? Goldman Sachs sagen Ja - und bei Forge sitzt der Ex-CFO von Newmont mit am Tisch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.04.2025 11:06 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shanghai Design Week: A New Global Consumption Hub: How "Shanghai Summer" is Reinventing the Inbound Travel Experience

Finanznachrichten News

SHANGHAI, April 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season officially launched on April 18. With "240-Hour Products" and "City Customized Events" at its core, this year's campaign delivers an immersive, interactive, and design-forward summer experience. Running from early July to mid-October, the initiative will energize the entire city with lifestyle, cultural, and digital programming aimed at the next generation of global travelers.

Expanding the Global Consumption Map: 'Shanghai Summer' and Its International Experiment

In 2024, foreign card spending in Shanghai rose by 68.2%. Notably, Huaihai Road recorded a 208.6% increase (average spend: RMB 1,597), while the Lujiazui-Zhangyang Road area grew by 119.9% (average spend: RMB 1,998). Total offline consumption reached RMB 815.9 billion, with dining up 26.9%, signaling strong economic momentum.

To enhance inbound travel, "Shanghai Summer" introduces new "240-Hour Products" tailored for international visitors-bundling transportation, shopping, attractions, and entertainment into a seamless experience. China Eastern Airlines offers group travel discounts; UnionPay now supports foreign card payments at 65,000 merchants across the city, and has launched the "Shanghai Summer" themed card along with exclusive consumer benefits. Visa is co-developing designated "Payment-Friendly Zones" to enhance mobile payment and tax refund experiences for international visitors. Meituan Dianping's "Must-Eat Summer Guide" highlights top restaurants across four districts, available in Chinese, English, and Korean. Marriott's "Stay & Save 10%" and Jin Jiang International's "Jinwei Passport" program connect 20 hotels through a curated culinary route, spanning all accommodation tiers.

Under "City Customized Events," global brands take center stage. Shanghai Disney Resort brings fan-favorite characters like Zootopia and Frozen into immersive street scenes. POP MART features its designer toy IPs in exhibitions, pop-ups, and interactive installations. LEGO China rolls out its "Playful Urban Makeover," transforming public spaces and transport hubs into creative, family-friendly destinations. Music performances, food markets, and social-media-friendly installations will shape a vibrant map of summer exploration across the city.

The official website, www.shanghaisummer.com, is now available in Chinese, English, and Korean. Its AI assistant and virtual guide "Shanghai Xiaoxia" help travelers plan their routes and navigate the city in real time. This summer, under the theme Shanghai Summer: It's Go Time, the city welcomes every traveler in search of style and inspiration.

Media Contact: Lulu media@shanghaisummer.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2667335/Shanghai_Design_Week.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-new-global-consumption-hub-how-shanghai-summer-is-reinventing-the-inbound-travel-experience-302432721.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.