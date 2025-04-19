New to The Street Signs 10-Year Media Distribution Deal with NewsOut LLC, Securing Exclusive Live PR Content Across TV and Social Platforms

Agreement brings high-volume video press releases to NTTS's 2.4M+ YouTube subscribers and national TV audience

New to The Street (NTTS), the multi-platform business media brand known for producing in-depth CEO interviews and long-form company features, today announced a 10-year broadcasting and distribution agreement with NewsOut LLC, a fast-growing digital PR platform specializing in live video press releases.

Under the agreement, NewsOut will deliver up to 40 video press releases per month to be distributed across New to The Street's expansive network, including:

Nationally televised segments on Fox Business and Bloomberg (as sponsored programming)

The New to The Street YouTube Channel (2.4M+ subscribers)

Amplified distribution across LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram

The deal is valued at $500,000 annually, with additional monthly content billed at $1,500 per video. NewsOut holds a 10-year renewal option at an increased rate of up to 200%, subject to negotiation. NTTS retains full editorial approval of all submitted content and reserves the right to release videos after their associated written press releases go public.

"The reputation and reach of New to The Street is among the highest in the world for public companies and those preparing to go public," said Shota Bagaturia, CEO of NewsOut. "This partnership allows us to amplify our clients' stories across one of the most credible and widely respected financial media platforms globally."

NewsOut has rapidly emerged as a next-generation PR company, producing over 50 live video press releases and reaching more than 250,000 viewers, while growing its subscriber base to over 10,000.

"This is a landmark agreement," said Vince Caruso, CEO and co-founder New to The Street. "Our mission has always been to help innovative companies share their story with the world. Partnering with NewsOut brings a fresh layer of visibility and momentum to our platforms-and ensures companies get the reach they deserve."

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running U.S. and international media brands, producing and broadcasting in-depth CEO interviews, long-form company coverage, and biographical business features for over 16 years. Airing weekly on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming), the brand also boasts a digital distribution footprint that includes a YouTube channel with 2.4M+ subscribers, amplified social media across all major platforms, and iconic billboard placements in New York City. NTTS continues to film at the NYSE, Nasdaq MarketSite, and global financial hubs, reaching both retail and institutional investors worldwide. Learn more at www.NewToTheStreet.com.

About NewsOut

NewsOut is a disruptive PR platform focused on live video press releases, delivering curated business announcements across digital and social channels. Designed for public and private companies seeking faster, more engaging news distribution, NewsOut has already produced more than 50 live releases and is reshaping the press release landscape.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Head of Communications

Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

