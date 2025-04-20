Anzeige
Sonntag, 20.04.2025
Gold auf 4.000 USD? Goldman Sachs sagen Ja - und bei Forge sitzt der Ex-CFO von Newmont mit am Tisch
ACCESS Newswire
20.04.2025 11:14 Uhr
182 Leser

(1)

MMJ International Holdings: DEA MARIJUANA SCAM: As DEA Cannabis Program Implodes This 4/20, MMJ Stands Alone in Pursuit of Real Medicine

Finanznachrichten News

MMJ's DEA lawsuit continues moving through the federal courts. The 8 organizations who have been issued DEA federal cannabis registrations since 2021, all are incapable of growing pharmaceutical-grade marijuana and 7 are now either inactive or bankrupt.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2025 / As the nation marks April 20 or "4/20," the unofficial cannabis holiday long associated with marijuana reform, cultural awareness, and patient advocacy, new revelations expose a scandal at the heart of America's DEA federal cannabis research policy.

The 8 companies granted marijuana registrations by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) since 2021, the only one, MMJ BioPharma Cultivation is actively pursuing FDA-compliant, pharmaceutical-grade marijuana development. The others are either inactive, bankrupt or never began cultivation at all.

Despite being the only registrant aligned with federal pharmaceutical drug development standards, MMJ BioPharma's application has been delayed since 2018 - a staggering violation of the Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act (MCREA), which requires the DEA to act within 60 days.

"This is not a backlog - this is a blockade. The DEA's inaction has destroyed scientific opportunities and patient hope. Seven years is not a delay - it's deliberate DEA obstruction" said Duane Boise, CEO of MMJ BioPharma Cultivation.

4/20: From Celebration to DEA Epitome Of Ineptitude

April 20 has long been a symbol of cannabis progress and patient empowerment. But in 2025, it also marks the failure of America's regulatory framework due to bureaucrats at the DEA that have not delivered. Meet Thomas Prevoznik, Deputy Administrator, Matthew Strait, Deputy Administrator Policy and Aarathi Haig, DEA attorney now under investigation for ethical violations.

While the DEA continues to posture about promoting research, the facts tell a different story:

  • 7 of 8 registrants are non-operational or irrelevant to medical science

  • The only viable pharmaceutical applicant MMJ remains blocked

  • MCREA's 60-day deadline has been ignored for over 2,300 days

MMJ BioPharma Cultivation: Still Waiting While Others Vanish

MMJ BioPharma is the only registrant to:

  • Submit FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) applications

  • Receive FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Huntington's Disease

  • Develop a THC/CBD softgel for Huntington's Disease and MS

  • Build a federally compliant cultivation facility

  • Complete and pass DEA pre-registration inspections

  • DEA Issued Schedule 1 registration to MMJ Labs

Despite these accomplishments, the DEA has yet to issue MMJ's bulk manufacturing registration.

DEA's Marijuana Research Program: A Roster of Failure

Company

Status

Notes

MMJ BioPharma Cultivation

? Active

Still waiting for DEA to issue registration; only company pursuing FDA clinical trials with softgel capsule

Maridose (Maine)

? Inactive

Not growing, only 1,100 sq ft of space

Scottsdale Research Institute

? Inactive

No marijuana being cultivated

Bright Green Corp

?Surrendered

Never grew; relinquished registration

Royal Emerald Pharmaceuticals

? Inactive

Rumored bankruptcy

Groff NA Hemplex

? Inactive

Ceased operations

University of Mississippi

?? Poor Quality

Substandard marijuana, decades-old monopoly

BRC (Biopharmaceutical Research Co.)

?? Limited Activity

Growing a small number of plants, not FDA-focused

Irvine Labs

?? Limited Activity

Minimal cultivation, no pharmaceutical output

Calls for Action on 4/20

In light of the program's implosion, MMJ BioPharma and patient advocates are calling for:

  • Immediate approval of MMJ BioPharma Cultivation's stalled application

  • A DOJ Office of Inspector General investigation

  • Full congressional oversight hearings

  • A formal audit of all DEA marijuana registrants since 2021

"On this 4/20, Americans should not be celebrating cannabis reform - they should be demanding accountability, Boise added. "The DEA's marijuana program isn't just broken. It's a scam - and suffering patients are paying the price."

MMJ is represented by attorney Megan Sheehan.

CONTACT:
Madison Hisey
mhisey@mmjih.com
203-231-8583

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings



Related Documents:
  • Image 4-18-25 at 11.00?AM


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
