On the evening of April 20, 2025, the Fifth Sanmao Prose Prize Awards were presented in Dinghai, the hometown of the renowned Chinese writer Sanmao. The event was organized by the Dinghai District Committee, the district government, and the Zhoushan Federation of Literary and Art Circles, with support from the Dinghai District Committee Publicity Department.

The Fifth Sanmao Prose Prize Awards Ceremony Held in Sanmao's Hometown, Dinghai

The "Sanmao Prose Prize Awards", named after the Dinghai-born writer Sanmao, is a literary award for essays aimed at Chinese writers worldwide. Over ten years, this award has become one of the most significant literary prizes in China, with influence extending across Asia, Europe, America, Australia, and Africa. Since launching the call for submissions in April last year, the fifth Sanmao Prose Prize Awards received 716 entries, the highest number in its history. After two rounds of evaluation, 13 winning essay collections and 13 individual essays were selected. This year, participating authors ranged in age from 90-year-olds to those born in the 1990s, with a rich variety of themes primarily focusing on maritime culture, traditional culture, and rural life.

Centered around the theme of "nostalgia", Dinghai also hosted a series of Sanmao Literary Week activities this year, including a special exhibition of Sanmao's manuscripts at the Zhejiang Literature Museum and lectures by renowned authors in Dinghai. These initiatives aim to narrate new stories of the integration of literature and urban development from a cultural and economic perspective, enhancing Dinghai's cultural identity. Special attention is given to promoting Sanmao's cultural stories in Spain, collaborating with Chinese communities in Spain, Sanmao fans, and local governments to conduct commemorative activities and promote the Sanmao Prose Prize Awards, thereby advancing cultural exchange projects and showcasing international achievements through social media.

