Saudi Arabia, Apr 21, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Saudi Arabia, as a developing country, has achieved tremendous progress in changing its human resources development (HRD) sector, but it still faces hurdles in aligning its workforce with the needs of rapid economic growth. Despite recent social and economic reforms, Saudi labour markets continue to struggle to fulfil the country's changing economic needs. Human Resource Development is crucial to this change, serving as an indicator of the country's social, cultural, and economic growth. The National Human Resource Development (NHRD) framework empowers HR professionals to go beyond company talent development and address larger national challenges. This framework serves to highlight labour market concerns while also ensuring that HRD policies are adapted to the needs of the future workforce.The Human Capability Development Program (HCDP), started in 2021 as part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, intends to empower citizens while also increasing global competitiveness. The HCDP is intended to produce a competitive national workforce by emphasizing value promotion, future skill development, and knowledge enhancement. To do this, continual analysis of NHRD policies is required to align labour demands and supply, resulting in successful workforce planning for long-term national growth. This strategic strategy is critical for providing the Saudi workforce with the skills needed to face future problems.Overview of the event:The 4th Edition of the HR World Summit, themed "Unlocking the Future of Human Potential," is a premier, invitation-only event that brings together over 200 HR leaders and experts. Set to take place on April 24, 2025, at the Radisson Blu Minhal, this summit offers an exclusive platform for in-depth discussions on the challenges and opportunities in human resources. With a focus on advancing skill development, promoting innovation, and implementing effective strategies to enhance organizational competitiveness, attendees will gain valuable insights and tools to drive transformation. This gathering of CHROs, VPs of HR, talent management leaders, and HR professionals will foster impactful networking and provide actionable solutions to elevate organizational performance in today's rapidly evolving landscape.Who will Speak?Abdullah Zabin AlOtaibi, Vice President of Upstream HR at Aramco.Ahmed Omar Baaboud, Chief Shared Services Officer at Real Estate Registry.Hessah Fahad Moammar, Vice President of People & Culture at ACWA Power.Ratibah Aljawini, Executive Director of Human Resources for the Human Capability Development Program.The event will cover topics like:Reimagining HR for a Digital Age: Navigating the Saudi Arabian LandscapeAddressing Quiet Quitting: Retaining Top Talent in a Competitive Job MarketAI in HR: A Double-Edged Sword? Balancing Benefits and RisksBreaking Down Barriers: A Conversation on DEI and Workplace TransformationToxic Workplace: Breaking the Cycle and Building a Healthy CultureThe Future of Work: Navigating Uncertainty and Embracing Opportunities