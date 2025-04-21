Scientists in China have developed a novel PV-powered cooling and heating system that combines a water-cooled gas cooler and an air-cooled gas cooler. The system went through a series of simulations and showed it can potentially achieve a coefficient of performance of up to 7. 34. A group of researchers from China has developed a novel heating and cooling system that uses solar PV and battery storage power. "In this study, an eco-friendly combined heating and cooling system integrated with solar photovoltaic and energy storage is proposed for a commercial supermarket, and the waste heat of the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...