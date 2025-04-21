COSCO SHIPPING EXHIBITION: FEI CSI2* 2025 3rd Hangzhou (Tonglu) International Equestrian Show Jumping Competition Concludes Successfully

COSCO SHIPPING EXHIBITION Demonstrates Professional Excellence in Supporting Global Equestrian Event

HANGZHOU, China, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- April 18-20, the FEI CSI2* 2025 3rd Hangzhou (Tonglu) International Equestrian Show Jumping Competition was successfully held at the Hangzhou Equestrian Center, the prestigious venue of the 2022 Asian Games Equestrian events. As one of the most influential equestrian competitions of 2025 and China's first FEI CSI2* international equestrian event this year, it marked the highest-level equestrian tournament organized in Tonglu since the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The event was jointly organized by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) and the Chinese Equestrian Association, with guidance from the Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau and Tonglu County People's Government. COSCO SHIPPING EXHIBITION (a professional event subsidiary of COSCO SHIPPING Group) and Hangzhou Fuchun Equestrian Investment Co., Ltd. served as co-organizers, with support from multiple provincial and municipal associations. Over 400 horse-rider combinations from 17 countries and regions, including Belgium, Brazil, France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United States, and others, participated in the competition, featuring more than 260 elite horses.

COSCO SHIPPING EXHIBITION: Professional Support for Equestrian Development

As a dedicated event service provider under COSCO SHIPPING Group, COSCO SHIPPING EXHIBITION has consistently upheld its mission to "promote sportsmanship, support public welfare, and foster government-enterprise collaboration." The company has played a pivotal role in advancing equestrian sports in China through integrated sports-tourism initiatives and cross-sector partnerships.

Since 2023, COSCO SHIPPING EXHIBITION has partnered with Tonglu to establish the "Tonglu International Equestrian" event IP, delivering world-class organizational support for this international competition for three consecutive years.

This year's event, "Harmony Between Horse and Rider, Trust and Progress," aligned perfectly with the precision and efficiency of global logistics supply chain operations. It highlighted the synergy between modern sports and industrial development. It showcased China's vibrant equestrian culture and innovative practices to the world, injecting new momentum into regional economic and cultural exchanges.

Looking Ahead

With this year's event successfully concluded, COSCO SHIPPING EXHIBITION remains committed to leveraging its expertise to further international collaboration in equestrian sports, elevating China's presence on the global stage.

