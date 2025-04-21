The device achieved maximum efficiency of 17. 13% and a certified efficiency of 16. 65%. It also showed stable operation under continuous one-sun illumination for over 1,500?h. Researchers from the University of Queensland in Australia have fabricated a tin halide perovskite (THP) solar cell with a 2D/3D heterojunction architecture. "There is great commercial potential in THP solar cells because perovskite devices are more sustainable to produce than silicon-based solar cells," said the research's lead author, Peng Chen. "The benefit of THP is that we're dealing with more eco-friendly tin and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...