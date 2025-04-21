March 2025 was a record month for solar generation on Ireland's electricity grid, according to provisional real-time data from the country's transmission systems operator EirGrid. Solar accounted for 2. 8% of the country's total electricity generation during March. A spell of sunny weather in Ireland in March led to solar generation smashing records. Most notably, March 25 saw a new all-time peak of more than 750 MW of grid-scale solar. This beat the previous record from July 2024 by 18 MW. The entire month of March saw the third highest-ever amount of solar-powered electricity produced during ...

