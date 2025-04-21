Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Gold auf 4.000 USD? Goldman Sachs sagen Ja - und bei Forge sitzt der Ex-CFO von Newmont mit am Tisch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EFHZ | ISIN: JP3292900002 | Ticker-Symbol: 49N
Frankfurt
17.04.25
15:29 Uhr
4,480 Euro
-0,080
-1,75 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
KOWA CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KOWA CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.04.2025 10:06 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kowa Company Ltd.: K-679: A Novel Antibody Drug-loaded Unimicelle Conjugate with Ultra-High Drug Loading Capacity Demonstrates Superior Efficacy in EGFR-Expressing Solid Tumors

Finanznachrichten News

NAGOYA, Japan, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kowa Company, Ltd. (Headquarters: Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan), today announced an upcoming presentation of non-clinical data for K-679, its novel antibody drug-loaded unimicelle conjugate (ADUC) with unprecedented drug loading capacity. The compound, developed using Kowa's proprietary micelle technology, has demonstrated superior efficacy in EGFR-expressing solid tumors compared to conventional antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The data will be presented at The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025, taking place April 25th-30th, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Kowa Company, Ltd.

Presentation Details
Presentation Title: K-679: A novel, ultra-high-DAR antibody drug-loaded unimicelle conjugate (ADUC) enabling more effective treatment in EGFR-expressing solid tumors compared to general ADCs.
Session Title: Novel Drug Delivery Technologies
Presentation Date and Time: April 28, 2025, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CST (10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET)
Published Abstract Number: 1798
Presenter: Hideo Yoshida

The abstract of the presentation is available at
https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/20273/presentation/3006.

More information about the AACR Annual Meeting 2025 can be found on the event website at the following link: AACR Annual Meeting 2025 | Meetings | AACR

About K-679
K-679 is an Antibody Drug-loaded Unimicelle Conjugate (ADUC), a novel type of ADC using Kowa's proprietary micelle technology, currently at non-clinical stage. The conjugate combines an anti-EGFR antibody with drug (DM1)-loaded unimicelles, which incorporate substantial quantities of payloads into a single-chain polymer. This innovative approach achieves an ultra-high DAR (Drug-to-Antibody Ratio) of approximately 40 DM1 molecules per antibody, significantly higher than conventional ADCs.

In non-clinical studies, K-679 has demonstrated potent anti-tumor effects in xenograft models, outperforming conventional ADCs. Notably, K-679 has shown remarkable efficacy in EGFR-positive and -negative heterogeneous tumors, exhibiting significant bystander killing effects.

Media Contact:
Ian Mehr
Kowa Research Institute, Inc.
919-433-1600
imehr@kowaus.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/320297/kowa_research_institute_inc_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/k-679-a-novel-antibody-drug-loaded-unimicelle-conjugate-with-ultra-high-drug-loading-capacity-demonstrates-superior-efficacy-in-egfr-expressing-solid-tumors-302430671.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.