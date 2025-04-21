PureSquare: PureVPN Earns VPN Trust Seal Accreditation, Backing Its Longstanding Commitment to User Privacy

PureVPN - a global leader in user privacy and business security, safeguarding digital freedom for over 17 years - has once again received the VPN Trust Seal from i2Coalition's VPN Trust Initiative (VTI). This accreditation reaffirms PureVPN's compliance with independently verified standards for secure operations, privacy protection, and transparent service delivery.

As a member of the VPN Trust Initiative, PureVPN is committed to strengthening core areas of its infrastructure: user privacy, device security, and identity and access management (IAM). The accreditation highlights PureVPN's continued investment in engineering-led safeguards that go beyond industry averages and align with evolving cybersecurity expectations.

Why This Accreditation Matters

Data protection expectations have shifted dramatically over the past years. A KPMG study found that nearly 86% of the U.S. population considers data privacy an increasing concern. Globally, 68% of consumers report being concerned about how their personal data is used, according to the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

These concerns are not unfounded. Cyber threats have become more persistent, targeted, and technically sophisticated. In this environment, privacy tools must not only promise protection but also demonstrate compliance with clearly defined operational standards. The VPN Trust Seal does just that - offering users independent assurance that a VPN provider's internal policies and external claims are aligned with best practices.

What the Accreditation Certifies

The VPN Trust Seal confirms that PureVPN adheres to specific criteria across five critical categories:

Security: VPNs will use the necessary security measures, including strong encryption and authentication protocols, to appropriately address the risks.

Advertising practices : Given the complexity and different use cases for VPNs, claims must not mislead.

Privacy : VPNs should keep as little data as they deem necessary to provide the service, and only produce data to law enforcement when legally required.

Disclosure and transparency : To drive trust, member companies must take steps towards informing users and the public about their actions and procedures.

Social responsibility: VPN providers will promote VPN technology to support access to the global Internet and freedom of expression.

For more information about PureVPN's security practices and its ongoing efforts to build user trust, visit the PureVPN Trust Center .

About i2Coalition

The Internet Infrastructure Coalition (i2Coalition) advocates for an open and secure internet by supporting policies that encourage innovation among the companies that build and maintain the internet's core infrastructure.

About the VPN Trust Initiative

The VPN Trust Initiative , led by i2Coalition, focuses on establishing clear, enforceable guidelines for responsible VPN service providers. It promotes trust through independently verified operational standards that prioritize security, transparency, and user protection.

About PureVPN

PureVPN is a global leader in digital security and online privacy, with over 17 years of expertise. Built with a focus on practical, engineering-driven solutions, PureVPN empowers its users to navigate the digital landscape safely by encrypting connections, monitoring the dark web, securely storing passwords, preventing third-party tracking, and reclaiming personal data from brokers.

SOURCE: PureSquare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire