Over one million California homes that invested in rooftop solar may have their net metering contracts rescinded under the proposed bill AB 942. From pv magazine USA A new proposal in the California legislature, AB 942, seeks to break nearly two million rooftop solar net metering contracts and shift existing customers onto a rate structure that would decrease credits on their electricity bills by roughly 80%. If passed, the proposal would increase a typical solar customer's bill by $63 per month. Over two million rooftop solar projects are installed in California on homes, schools, small businesses, ...

