Western Capital Resources, Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of Tender Offer

OMAHA, Neb., April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Capital Resources, Inc. ("Western Capital") announced the expiration and final results of its tender offer for shares of its Common Stock. The tender offer expired at 5:00 P.M., New York City time, on April 17, 2025, at which time shareholders had validly tendered in the tender offer, and not withdrawn, 680,087 shares of Western Capital's Common Stock, which was 13,421 shares above the prior maximum number of shares being sought in the tender offer.

Western Capital is amending the tender offer to increase the maximum number of shares of its Common Stock that it may purchase in the tender offer to 680,087 shares and has accepted for purchase 680,087 shares of its Common Stock. The shares purchased pursuant to the tender offer represent approximately 7.7% of the total number of shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding as of April 18, 2025. Western Capital funded the purchase of the shares in the tender offer from cash on hand.

Because the increase in the size of the tender offer of 13,421 shares represents less than 2% of the outstanding shares of its Common Stock, Western Capital is not extending the tender offer, which expired at 5:00 P.M., New York City time, on April 17, 2025.

Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, the depositary for the tender offer, will promptly pay for the shares of Common Stock accepted for purchase. Payment for the shares will be made in cash, without interest. Upon completion of the tender offer, Western Capital will have approximately 8,143,000 shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding.

D.F. King & Co., Inc. serves as information agent for the tender offer. Questions and requests for assistance may be directed to the information agent at Collect: (212) 256-9073 or Toll-Free: (866) 620-2536.

SOURCE Western Capital Resources, Inc.