Nepra Foods Proudly Announces Quotation On The OTCQB

Nepra Foods Inc., (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6)(OTCQB:NPRFF) ("Nepra Foods" or the "Company"), a company specializing in allergen and gluten-free food ingredient technologies, announces that OTC Capital Markets has approved the resumption of trading on the OTCQB effective April 17, 2025. This approval signifies the Company's continued intent to provide all investors with timely disclosure as material corporate events occur. Further, the Company is now represented by Odyssey Trust Company where all corporate actions are undertaken in an efficient and seamless manner.

Management would like to thank the personnel at both OTC Capital Markets and Odyssey for all their assistance in securing these very important transitions.

Billy Hogan, CEO of Nepra noted that the Company will continue to provide shareholders with timely, factual and complete information on its growth over the coming months and looks forward to speaking directly with shareholders at any time. "We truly appreciate all of our shareholders and encourage them to reach out for direct conversation with any of our executive team."

About Nepra Foods Inc.

Nepra Foods is a specialty food company specializing in innovative, proprietary allergen and gluten-free ingredient solutions. We assist food manufacturers worldwide by providing formulations, ingredients, and technical support for the next generation of healthy, nutritious foods. For further details, visit www.neprafoods.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Billy Hogan CEO

investors@neprafoods.com

Investor Relations Toll-free (844) 566-1917

