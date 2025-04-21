Emdoor Digital Technology Co.,Ltd.: Emdoor Digital Unveils New Era of Mobile Office Solutions at HK Global Sources Mobile Electronics Show

From April 18-21, Emdoor Digital will make a grand appearance at Booth 5B02, Hall 5, AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong, for the Global Sources Mobile Electronics Show. The company will showcase five innovative zones, spanning from AI revolution to sleek design, creative productivity to spatial reconfiguration, delivering a technological feast where efficiency and intelligence converge seamlessly for global users.

At this exhibition, Emdoor Digital focuses on mobile office scenarios, unveiling groundbreaking lightweight productivity solutions to the world.Emdoor Digital's pioneering AI-powered ultrabook reimagines productivity with its featherlight 1kg chassis. Even in offline environments, the built-in 40TOPS local AI engine independently handles advanced tasks such as data analysis and intelligent document correction, freeing business decisions from cloud computing dependencies. Another groundbreaking 18mm-slim model showcases Emdoor Digital's technical mastery of "infinite possibilities within limited space." Its 65W high-performance hardware operates steadily within the ultra-thin body, while the 80Wh battery ensures all-day standby power. Notably, the revolutionary hidden modular design-built around standardized Oculink interfaces-enables ecosystem-wide connectivity. By attaching an external GPU dock, it instantly switches to professional creative mode, achieving seamless transitions between "mobile office-professional creation-esports entertainment" scenarios. Expandable storage modules allow easy upgrades to 64GB RAM + 8TB SSD, extending device lifespan. This "full-link acceleration system" not only restructures mobile office scenarios but also elevates lightweight devices to new heights as professional productivity tools.

Emdoor Digital not only showcases lightweight productivity solutions alongside core product lines such as AI PCs, tablets, smart terminals, and Mini PCs, but also introduces a suite of innovative enterprise and personal solutions, fully demonstrating its technical prowess in deeply integrating "hardware + AI." From 1kg portable productivity tools to enterprise-grade AI hubs, and from cross-scenario data synergy to seamless smart terminal interactions, Emdoor Digital constructs a device-edge-cloud collaborative ecosystem. Moving forward, the company will continue to advance AI hardware technologies, leveraging modular architectures, scenario-specific solutions, and full-lifecycle services to create smarter, more efficient digital work-life experiences for global users, redefining the boundless possibilities of technology empowerment.

About Emdoor Digital Technology

Shenzhen Emdoor Digital Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2010, as one of the subsidiaries of Emdoor Group, a national high-tech enterprise focusing on consumer mobile terminals, industry terminals and artificial intelligence terminal solutions, and a leading domestic and global solution provider of tablets and notebooks. Emdoor Digital focuses on the development and production of notebooks, tablets, intelligent business displays, face & voice interactive display terminals and localization products, which are mainly used in home, office, entertainment, education, business, transportation, health and other fields to provide more convenient and intelligent services for people's production and life.

