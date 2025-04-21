Electric Metals Limited: Executive Order Reinforces Strategic Value of Electric Metals' U.S. Manganese Development

Electric Metals (USA) Limited ("EML" or the "Company") (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUSF) commends President Donald J. Trump's April 15 Executive Order invoking Section 232 to investigate the national security risks of U.S. reliance on imported processed critical minerals and their derivatives. This policy move highlights the urgent need for secure, domestic production of strategic materials like manganese-and reinforces the national importance of Electric Metals' U.S.-based development.

Electric Metals is advancing the highest-grade manganese deposit in North America at its Emily Project in Minnesota. The Company's mission is to become a leading producer of high-value, high-purity manganese chemical and metal products from North America's highest-grade deposit, serving the electric vehicle, defense, technology, and industrial sectors to strengthen American manufacturing and advance national security objectives.

The Company is initially focused on producing High-Purity Manganese Sulfate Monohydrate (HPMSM) -a critical input for lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles and grid storage systems. With China currently controlling over 96% of global HPMSM production, the Executive Order significantly enhances the strategic and commercial value of American-made alternatives.

A Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on the Emily Manganese Project will be completed in the near future. The Company will then aim to advance to a full Feasibility Study, which will include both the mine and an integrated HPMSM production facility - creating a vertically integrated, U.S.-based supply chain for this critical battery material.

"This Executive Order doesn't alter our direction-it strengthens the case for what we're already building," said Brian Savage, CEO of Electric Metals (USA). "Our strategy has always been focused on delivering a secure, domestic source of HPMSM to power America's clean energy and defense future, and we believe this Executive Order perfectly aligns with that mission."

The Executive Order, issued under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, directs the Secretary of Commerce to determine whether U.S. dependence on foreign critical mineral imports threatens national security. The outcome could lead to trade remedies that support and incentivize domestic processing capacity-directly aligning with Electric Metals' development roadmap.

The long-term trend is unmistakable: the United States needs its own secure and resilient supply chain for critical minerals. Electric Metals is committed to supporting that goal by responsibly developing high-purity manganese chemical and metal products that serve both strategic and commercial priorities.

About Electric Metals (USA) Limited

Electric Metals (USA) Limited (TSXV: EML) (OTCQB: EMUSF) is a US-based mineral development company with manganese and silver projects geared to supporting the transition to clean energy. The Company's principal asset is the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, the highest-grade manganese deposit in North America, which has been the subject of considerable technical studies, including National Instrument 43-101 Technical Reports - Resource Estimates. The Company's mission in Minnesota is to become a domestic US producer of high-value, high-purity manganese metal and chemical products to supply the North American electric vehicle battery, technology and industrial markets. With manganese playing a critical and prominent role in lithium-ion battery formulations, and with no current domestic supply or active mines for manganese in North America, the development of the Emily Manganese Project represents a significant opportunity for America, the State of Minnesota and for the Company's shareholders.

For further information, please contact:

Electric Metals (USA) Limited

Brian Savage

CEO & Director

(303) 656-9197

or

Valerie Kimball

Director Investor Relations

720-933-1150

info@electricmetals.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-lookinginformation") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts","projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions.

Such statements in this news release include, without limitation: the Company's mission to become a domestic US producer of high-value, high-purity manganese metal and chemical products to supply the North American electric vehicle battery, technology and industrial markets; that manganese will continue to play a critical and prominent role in lithium-ion battery formulations; that with no current domestic supply or active mines for manganese in North America, the development of the Emily Manganese Project represents a significant opportunity for America, Minnesota and for the Company's shareholders; and planned or potential developments in ongoing work by Electric Metals.

These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the failure to obtain all necessary stock exchange and regulatory approvals; investor interest in participating in the Offering; and risks related to the exploration and other plans of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions,estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, updated conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments,except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Electric Metals (USA) Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire