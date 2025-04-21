Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2025) - California Nanotechnologies Corp. (TSXV: CNO) (OTC Pink: CANOF) ("Cal Nano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received two purchase orders from Oerlikon Metco (US) Inc., a subsidiary of OC Oerlikon Corporation ("Oerlikon") (SWX: OERL), and AbTech Industries Inc. ("AbTech") to cryomill materials for commercial production. These orders reinforce the growing demand for Cal Nano's advanced materials manufacturing services.

In addition, the Company has successfully completed its ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems certification, a requirement to qualify for a broader scope of potential commercial production contracts. This certification is for the Company's Spark Plasma Sintering technologies and spans both its manufacturing locations in Cerritos and Santa Ana, California.

These initial purchase orders are valued at a total of approximately US$115,000 and are expected to be fully delivered within the next two months. The Company currently expects that both customers will release additional orders on an ongoing basis for production work.

"Today is an important milestone in Cal Nano's history," stated CEO Eric Eyerman. "We have successfully made the transition from being a pure research and development (R&D) manufacturing service provider over the last six years to now also serving our customers' commercial applications and needs. These orders, along with the ISO 9001 certification, set us up well as we build our commercial platform and solidify our presence as a domestic advanced materials manufacturer."

The first purchase order from Oerlikon involves cryomilling 930 lbs. of a specialty metallic powder for an advanced coating application. The second set of orders from AbTech is to perform particle size reduction on 8,100 lbs. of a polymer-based material. The resulting material will be used in a proprietary media that will help filter out contaminants from water sources such as industrial discharge, wastewater, and stormwater.

The ISO 9001 quality certification follows months of preparatory work and showcases Cal Nano's commitment to quality management systems and continuous improvement across all aspects of its operations. This certification is required for bidding on a wider range of larger commercial production contracts across various industries.

Cal Nano has seen a recent slowdown in activity from its green steel customer, who the Company understands has achieved certain performance targets, resulting in a period of transition for their R&D efforts. The decrease in fundamental R&D work is expected to impact the Company's fiscal first quarter. There is potential for an impact in subsequent quarters. However, based on discussions with the customer, Cal Nano currently believes that R&D activity will rebound later in calendar year 2025, although it should be noted that this is not certain at present.

As evidenced by the orders announced today, Cal Nano continues to drive its goal of diversifying its revenues and securing commercial production contracts, which are expected to be more predictable and recurring in nature. The Company continues to progress its discussions for several such opportunities.

Cal Nano has positioned itself as a full-service manufacturing service provider, offering customers the ability to move from R&D to pilot production and eventually to larger-scale commercial production.

About California Nanotechnologies Corp.

At Cal Nano, we envision a world in which our advanced technologies are used to help make the most innovative products on this planet and beyond. With our unique expertise in processing metallurgic powders into parts, global leaders trust us to help push the boundaries of applied material science. Headquartered in Greater Los Angeles, California, Cal Nano hosts advanced processing and testing machinery and capabilities across two manufacturing facilities for materials research and production needs. Our customers range from Fortune 500 companies to startups with programs spanning aerospace, renewable energy, defense, and semiconductors.

Reader Advisory

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to: future financial results, including anticipated profitability and/or lack thereof; statements about future plans, including statements about the planned expansion of the Company's manufacturing capacity, and new sites for the Company's production and headquarters; demand for the Company's services by current and future customers, including existing and future orders for the Company's SPS equipment and the anticipated revenue therefrom; and the expected future performance of the Company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; expansion into the new manufacturing facility; a significant change in demand for the Company's services and products; industry conditions, governmental regulation, including environmental regulation; the effects of product development and need for continued technological change; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Corporation and the industry; research and development risks; reliance on key personnel; operations in foreign jurisdictions; protection of intellectual property rights; contractual risk; third-party risk, risk of technological or scientific obsolescence; dependence of technical infrastructure; unanticipated operating events or performance; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital, skilled personnel and supplies; changes in tax laws; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

