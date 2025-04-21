The "Digital Payments in Europe 2025: Regional Trends, Adoption, and Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Digital Payments Surge in Europe Driven by Wallet Adoption

In 2024, digital payment adoption in Europe exceeded 60% for online transactions and over 25% for in-store payments. The rise was driven by contactless options, smartphone penetration, and the adoption of global digital wallets. Global wallets remained the preferred method for online payments, while OEM wallets led in-store transactions, reflecting the demand for fast and secure solutions.

Instant Payments Propel Non-Cash Transaction Growth

The volume of non-cash transactions in Europe is projected to grow at a CAGR of over +10% from 2023, reaching more than 630 billion transactions by 2028. In the B2B segment, non-cash transactions are expected to total nearly 90 billion by 2028. While card payments dominated in 2023, comprising over 60% of transaction volume, instant payments continued to gain traction, driven by the need for real-time and seamless transactions.

Questions Covered

Which digital wallet type dominated in-store payments in Europe in 2024?

What was the primary reason for Europeans favouring Pay by Bank in 2024?

What is the projected retail E-Commerce share in Western Europe by 2028?

How many cryptocurrency owners were there in Europe in 2024?

What are the main factors influencing the selection of an online payment method in Europe in 2024?

Company Coverage:

BVNK

Bitcoin

Ethereum

USDC

USDT

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Digital Payment Adoption Trends in Europe

2.1. Key Takeaways Digital Payment Adoption Trends in Europe

2.2. Digital Payment Usage and Wallet Adoption

Share of Respondents Using Digital Payments, by Category, in of Respondents, 2024

Digital Wallets Adoption by Category: In-Store, in of Digital Payment Users, 2024

Digital Wallets Adoption by Category: Online, in of Digital Payment Users, 2024

Digital Wallets Adoption by Category: In-App, in of Digital Payment Users, 2024

2.3. Shift in Consumer Payment Behavior

Payment Mix: New Payments vs Traditional Payments, In of transaction volume, 2023

Payment Method Usage Frequency in Instant Economy, in of Consumers, 2024

3. Consumer Preferences and Emerging Payment Methods in Europe

3.1. Key Takeaways Consumer Preferences and Emerging Payment Methods in Europe

3.2. Consumer Preferences

Willingness to Try Pay by Bank for Online Payments, in of Respondents, 2024

Features That Make Pay by Bank Appealing to Consumers, in Respondents, 2024

Top Reasons for Using a Credit Card Online, in of Credit Card Users, 2024

Factors Influencing Consumers' Preferences When Selecting an Online Payment Method, in %, 2024.

3.3. Adoption of Emerging Payment Methods

Number of Cryptocurrency Owners, in millions, 2023 2024e

Western Europe: Overview of Crypto Payment Adoption and Stablecoin Usage, March 2025

4. Market Growth and Future Projections for Digital Payments in Europe

4.1. Key Takeaways Market Growth and Future Projections for Digital Payments in Europe

4.2. Retail E-Commerce Growth and Impact on Payments in Western Europe

Retail E-Commerce Share, in of Total Retail Sales, 2022-2028f

Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, in of Year-on-Year Change, 2022-2028f

4.3. Non-Cash Transaction Growth

Total Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume billions, 2018 2021-2024e 2028f

Total B2B Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume billions, 2018 2021-2024e 2028f

4.4. Payments Revenue Trends and Projections in Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Payments Revenue by Type, Commercial Consumer in %, 2018 2023

Share of Payment Revenue Value, in %, 2027f

Payments Revenue Value, in USD trillion, 2013, 2018, 2020- 2023

Payments Market Growth by Global Region, CAGR (%), 2022 2027f

Payments Market Revenue Share by Global Region, in %, 2027f

