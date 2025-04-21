Nano Dimension Ltd.: Nano Dimension Provides Update on Desktop Metal

Waltham, Massachusetts, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) ("Nano Dimension" or the "Company"), a leader in Digital Manufacturing solutions, today provided an update on Desktop Metal.

Desktop Metal, a subsidiary of Nano Dimension, has commenced a process to explore all available strategic alternatives to address its liabilities and liquidity needs. Desktop Metal has appointed Robert Warshauer to its Board of Directors and engaged Piper Sandler & Co. and FTI Consulting, Inc. as financial advisers.

No assurances can be given as to the outcome or timing of the strategic review process. Nano Dimension plans to share additional details during its upcoming 2024 financial results and 2025 outlook call, expected to be held in late April 2025.

About Nano Dimension

Driven by strong trends in onshoring, national security, and increasing product customization, Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) delivers advanced Digital Manufacturing technologies to the defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical devices industries, enabling rapid deployment of high-mix, low-volume production with IP security and sustainable manufacturing practices.

Forward-Looking Statements

