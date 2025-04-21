Snail, Inc.: Snail Games Subsidiary Interactive Films LLC Signs MOU with Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU) for Joint Short-Drama Development

CULVER CITY, Calif., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) ("Snail Games" or the "Company"), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Interactive Films LLC ("Interactive Films"), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU). Under this MOU, both parties will leverage their respective strengths to establish a comprehensive collaboration framework for the joint development, production, and global distribution of short dramas, further enhancing their presence in the entertainment industry.

Mr. Hai Shi, Chairman and Co-CEO of Snail Games, commented, "Today's announcement represents a strategic step forward in advancing Interactive Films' short-drama business line and expanding our growing portfolio of original short dramas alongside MPU. According to WiseGuyReports1, the global mini program short drama market is expected to grow at a strong 20.81% CAGR to $25.68 billion by 2032. North America particularly is a key market for short-form content driven by the rapid adoption of streaming services and the growing presence of major industry players. This accelerated momentum and rising global appetite for short dramas presents a compelling opportunity for us to further diversify our content portfolio, deepen production capabilities, and capitalize on our unique strengths in artificial intelligence and immersive storytelling. With a shared vision, both parties look forward to leveraging its respective platforms and proprietary apps to deliver a slate of innovative short films to audiences worldwide."

Mr. Yucheng Hu, CEO of MPU, also commented, "This partnership marks an important step for MPU as we expand our content portfolio and strengthen our presence in the global short-drama industry. Short dramas are seeing increasing popularity, with audience demand for binge-worthy, serialized content on the rise. With Snail Games' expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and immersive storytelling, combined with MPU's established production and distribution capabilities, we believe this collaboration has the potential to deliver compelling content that resonates with global audiences."

Under the MOU, Interactive Films and MPU will collaborate on the creative direction and script development of short dramas, jointly overseeing production progress and budgeting. The content will be distributed globally through both companies' platforms. Leveraging its experienced in-house team and extensive expertise in short-drama production, MPU will oversee outsourced production and post-production of the short drama to ensure high-quality content. Additionally, Snail Games' expertise in AI and interactive technologies, honed through game development, may be integrated into personalized recommendations and interactive storytelling, delivering a next-generation immersive viewing experience for audiences.

Over the next 12 months (unless the MOU is earlier terminated upon 60 days' written notice to the other party), Interactive Films and MPU have committed to co-developing at least 10 short dramas. By utilizing their well-established international distribution channels in gaming and micro-drama markets, the Company believes these productions will quickly reach audiences across North America, Southeast Asia, and other global regions, further amplifying both companies' influence in the global entertainment sector.

This strategic partnership marks a further expansion of Snail Games' short drama business and represents a significant milestone in MPU's expansion within the entertainment industry. Through this collaboration, both companies can combine their strengths in content creation and technology, while leveraging MPU's global distribution network to accelerate the global rollout of the short dramas. This collaboration is expected to accelerate Interactive Films' business and short film portfolios while providing audiences with a diverse selection of high-quality short dramas.

1https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/mini-program-short-drama-market

About Mega Matrix Inc.

Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU) is a holding company and operates FlexTV, a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, through its subsidiary, Yuder Pte, Ltd. Mega Matrix Inc. is a Cayman Island corporation headquartered in Singapore. For more information, please contact info@megamatrix.io or visit: http://www.megamatrix.io.

About Snail Games

Snail Games (Nasdaq: SNAL), is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "may," "predict," "continue," "estimate" and "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the respective strengths of Snail and MPU to establish a comprehensive collaboration framework for the joint development, production, and global distribution of short dramas; however, the MOU is not fully binding on either party and may be terminated upon 60 days' written notice to the other party. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed by the Company with the SEC on March 26, 2025 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC, including the Company's Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.