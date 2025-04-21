Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.: Washington Trust Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

WESTERLY, R.I., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (the "Corporation") (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company (the "Bank"), today reported first quarter 2025 net income of $12.2 million, or $0.63 per diluted share.
In the first quarter of 2025, sales leaseback transactions were completed for five branch locations and a pre-tax net gain on the sale of the bank-owned properties totaling $7.0 million was recognized within noninterest income. Additionally, in connection with the termination of the Corporation's qualified pension plan, a pre-tax non-cash pension plan settlement charge of $6.4 million was recognized within noninterest expenses. Excluding the impact of these items, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) totaled $11.8 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025. In the fourth quarter of 2024, a net loss of $60.8 million, or a loss of $3.46 per diluted share, was recognized. Excluding the impact of the previously disclosed balance sheet repositioning sale transactions in the preceding quarter, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $10.4 million, or $0.59 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024.
"Washington Trust's first quarter results reflected our effective focus on our balance sheet, resulting in expansion of net interest margin and in-market deposit growth," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In our 225th year, we remain steadfast in our commitment to our customers and the communities we serve."
Other selected financial highlights for the first quarter 2025 include:
- The net interest margin was 2.29% in the first quarter, up by 34 basis points from the 1.95% reported in the preceding quarter, reflecting benefits from the balance sheet repositioning transactions.
- A provision for credit losses of $1.2 million was recognized for the first quarter, up by $200 thousand from the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Wealth management revenues in the first quarter decreased by 2% from the preceding quarter. End of period assets under administration ("AUA") totaled $6.8 billion, down by 4% from December 31, 2024.
- Mortgage banking revenues in the first quarter decreased by 19% from the preceding quarter, reflecting a lower volume of loans sold to the secondary market.
- Total loans amounted to $5.1 billion, down by 1% from December 31, 2024.
- In-market deposits (total deposits less wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $5.0 billion, up by 4% from December 31, 2024.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $36.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, up by $3.5 million, or 11%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. The net interest margin was 2.29% for the first quarter, an increase of 34 basis points from the preceding quarter. This improvement reflected benefits from the balance sheet repositioning transactions executed in the latter portion of the preceding quarter, which included the sale of lower-yielding securities and loans, reinvestment into higher-yielding securities, and pay-down of higher-cost wholesale funding. Linked quarter changes included:
- Average interest-earning assets decreased by $277 million, largely reflecting a decrease in loans, partially offset by an increase in average balance of deposits at correspondent banks. The yield on interest-earning assets for the first quarter was 4.98%, up by 15 basis points from the preceding quarter.
- Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $219 million, as in-market deposits increased by $167 million while wholesale funding balances decreased by $386 million. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2025 was 3.19%, down by 22 basis points from the preceding quarter.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $22.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a loss of $77.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) was $15.6 million for the first quarter, down by $394 thousand, or 2%, from the preceding quarter. Our two largest sources of noninterest income are discussed below:
- Wealth management revenues amounted to $9.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, down by $158 thousand, or 2%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting a decrease in asset-based revenues. The end of period AUA balance at March 31, 2025 amounted to $6.8 billion, down by $259 million, or 4%, from December 31, 2024.
- Mortgage banking revenues totaled $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, down by $544 thousand, or 19%, from the preceding quarter. Loans sold amounted to $75.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, down by $37.6 million, or 33%, from the fourth quarter of 2024.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $42.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, up by $7.9 million, or 23%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) was $35.8 million for the first quarter, up by $1.5 million, or 4%, from the preceding quarter. Salaries and employee benefits expense, our largest component of noninterest expense, amounted to $22.4 million, up by $547 thousand, or 3%, from the preceding quarter, which includes higher payroll taxes associated with the start of a new calendar year. The remaining increase in noninterest expense included higher net occupancy costs and modest changes across a variety of expense categories.
Income Tax
For the first quarter of 2025, income tax expense of $3.5 million was recognized, reflecting an effective tax rate of 22.3%. Based on current federal and applicable state income tax statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2025 effective tax rate to be approximately 22.4%.
Investment Securities
The securities portfolio totaled $918 million at March 31, 2025, up by $1 million, or 0.1%, from December 31, 2024. An increase in the fair value of available for sale securities was essentially offset by routine pay-downs on mortgage-backed debt securities in the quarter. The securities portfolio represented 14% of total assets at March 31, 2025, compared to 13% of total assets at December 31, 2024.
Loans
Total loans amounted to $5.1 billion at March 31, 2025, down by $42 million, or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter. These changes included:
- Commercial loans decreased by $28 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2024.
- Residential real estate loans decreased by $13 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2024.
- Consumer loans decreased by $1 million, or 0.3%, from December 31, 2024.
Deposits and Borrowings
Total deposits amounted to $5.0 billion at March 31, 2025, down by $75 million, or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter.
In-market deposits, which exclude wholesale brokered deposits, amounted to $5.0 billion at March 31, 2025, up by $195 million, or 4%, from December 31, 2024, largely due to increases in high-rate savings account balances.
Wholesale brokered deposits amounted to $27 million and were down by $270 million, or 91%, from December 31, 2024. FHLB advances totaled $850 million at March 31, 2025, down by $275 million, or 24%, from December 31, 2024. These decreases reflected less need for wholesale funding and the use of net proceeds from the aforementioned balance sheet repositioning transactions.
As of March 31, 2025, contingent liquidity amounted to $1.8 billion and consisted of available cash, unencumbered securities, and unused collateralized borrowing capacity.
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans were $21.6 million, or 0.42% of total loans, at March 31, 2025, compared to $23.3 million, or 0.45% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. The composition of nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2025 was 40% commercial and 60% residential and consumer.
Past due loans were $10.2 million, or 0.20% of total loans, at March 31, 2025, compared to $12.0 million, or 0.23% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. The composition of past due loans at March 31, 2025 was 11% commercial and 89% residential and consumer.
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $41.1 million, or 0.81% of total loans, at March 31, 2025, compared to $42.0 million, or 0.82% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, was $1.2 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.4 million at December 31, 2024.
The provision for credit losses totaled $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, up by $200 thousand from the preceding quarter, including loss allocations on individually analyzed nonaccrual commercial loans and reflecting our estimate of forecasted economic conditions. Net charge-offs amounted to $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $1.9 million in the preceding quarter. The charge-offs recognized in both the first quarter of 2025 and fourth quarter of 2024 were concentrated in the commercial real estate office portfolio segment.
Capital and Dividends
Total shareholders' equity was $521.7 million at March 31, 2025, up by $22.0 million, or 4%, from December 31, 2024. Net income of $12.2 million and improvement of $20.0 million in the accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCL") component of shareholders' equity were partially offset by quarterly dividend declarations of $11.0 million. The improvement in AOCL included an increase in fair value of available for sale debt securities, as well as the effects of the remeasurement of the qualified pension plan upon settlement and the reclassification of the after-tax pension plan settlement charge to noninterest expenses.
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The dividend was paid on April 11, 2025 to shareholders of record on April 1, 2025.
Capital levels at March 31, 2025 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.13% at March 31, 2025, compared to 12.47% at December 31, 2024. Book value per share was $27.06 at March 31, 2025, compared to $25.93 at December 31, 2024.
Conference Call
Background
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking, and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at https://ir.washtrust.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements." We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors, or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following:
- changes in general business and economic conditions (including the impact of recently imposed tariffs by the U.S. Administration and foreign governments, inflation and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis and in the local markets in which we operate;
- interest rate changes or volatility, as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits;
- changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions;
- changes in loan demand and collectability;
- the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments;
- ongoing volatility in national and international financial markets;
- reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management AUA;
- decreases in the value of securities and other assets;
- increases in defaults and charge-off rates;
- changes in the size and nature of our competition;
- changes in, and evolving interpretations of, existing and future laws, rules and regulations;
- changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines;
- operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest and future pandemics;
- regulatory, litigation and reputational risks; and
- changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements.
In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors, and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans, and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.
Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, such as adjusted noninterest income, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common shareholders, adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, and adjusted efficiency ratio, as well as measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$33,394
$21,534
$33,694
$28,211
$52,544
Interest-earning deposits with correspondent banks
82,804
88,368
173,277
75,666
49,592
Short-term investments
4,041
3,987
3,772
3,654
3,452
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
21,953
21,708
20,864
26,116
25,462
Mortgage loans held for sale, at lower of cost or market
-
281,706
-
-
-
Premises and equipment held for sale, lower of cost or market
-
4,788
-
-
-
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value
917,545
916,305
973,266
951,828
970,060
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
38,899
49,817
57,439
66,166
55,512
Loans:
Total loans
5,096,210
5,137,838
5,514,870
5,629,102
5,685,232
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
41,056
41,960
42,630
42,378
41,905
Net loans
5,055,154
5,095,878
5,472,240
5,586,724
5,643,327
Premises and equipment, net
26,068
26,873
32,145
31,866
31,914
Operating lease right-of-use assets
36,048
26,943
27,612
28,387
29,216
Investment in bank-owned life insurance
107,546
106,777
105,998
105,228
104,475
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
2,682
2,885
3,089
3,295
3,503
Other assets
195,972
219,169
174,266
213,310
216,158
Total assets
$6,586,015
$6,930,647
$7,141,571
$7,184,360
$7,249,124
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$625,590
$661,776
$665,706
$645,661
$648,929
Interest-bearing deposits
4,414,991
4,454,024
4,506,184
4,330,465
4,698,964
Total deposits
5,040,581
5,115,800
5,171,890
4,976,126
5,347,893
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
850,000
1,125,000
1,300,000
1,550,000
1,240,000
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
Operating lease liabilities
38,716
29,578
30,237
31,012
31,837
Other liabilities
112,357
137,860
114,534
133,584
139,793
Total liabilities
6,064,335
6,430,919
6,639,342
6,713,403
6,782,204
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
1,223
1,223
1,085
1,085
1,085
Paid-in capital
197,570
196,947
126,698
125,898
126,785
Retained earnings
435,233
434,014
505,654
504,350
503,175
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(99,179)
(119,171)
(117,158)
(146,326)
(148,913)
Treasury stock, at cost
(13,167)
(13,285)
(14,050)
(14,050)
(15,212)
Total shareholders' equity
521,680
499,728
502,229
470,957
466,920
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$6,586,015
$6,930,647
$7,141,571
$7,184,360
$7,249,124
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$66,656
$71,432
$75,989
$76,240
$75,636
Interest on mortgage loans held for sale
958
762
366
392
255
Taxable interest on debt securities
8,827
7,015
6,795
6,944
7,096
Nontaxable interest on debt securities
7
8
-
-
-
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
1,022
1,312
1,262
1,124
1,073
Other interest income
1,993
1,310
3,174
1,297
1,196
Total interest and dividend income
79,463
81,839
87,586
85,997
85,256
Interest expense:
Deposits
31,748
34,135
37,203
36,713
38,047
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
10,946
14,388
17,717
17,296
15,138
Junior subordinated debentures
347
380
404
403
406
Total interest expense
43,041
48,903
55,324
54,412
53,591
Net interest income
36,422
32,936
32,262
31,585
31,665
Provision for credit losses
1,200
1,000
200
500
700
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
35,222
31,936
32,062
31,085
30,965
Noninterest income (loss):
Wealth management revenues
9,891
10,049
9,989
9,678
9,338
Mortgage banking revenues
2,304
2,848
2,866
2,761
2,506
Card interchange fees
1,509
1,255
1,321
1,275
1,145
Service charges on deposit accounts
744
794
784
769
685
Loan related derivative income
101
8
126
49
284
Income from bank-owned life insurance
769
779
770
753
739
Realized losses on securities, net
-
(31,047)
-
-
-
Losses on sale of portfolio loans, net
-
(62,888)
-
-
-
Gain on sale of bank-owned properties, net
6,994
-
-
988
-
Other income
331
310
416
387
2,466
Total noninterest income (loss)
22,643
(77,892)
16,272
16,660
17,163
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
22,422
21,875
21,350
21,260
21,775
Outsourced services
4,346
4,197
4,185
4,096
3,780
Net occupancy
2,741
2,428
2,399
2,397
2,561
Equipment
891
936
924
958
1,020
Legal, audit, and professional fees
750
845
836
741
706
FDIC deposit insurance costs
1,262
1,266
1,402
1,404
1,441
Advertising and promotion
410
560
857
661
548
Amortization of intangibles
204
204
206
208
208
Pension plan settlement charge
6,436
-
-
-
-
Other expenses
2,734
1,981
2,345
2,185
2,324
Total noninterest expense
42,196
34,292
34,504
33,910
34,363
Income (loss) before income taxes
15,669
(80,248)
13,830
13,835
13,765
Income tax expense (benefit)
3,490
(19,457)
2,849
3,020
2,829
Net income (loss)
$12,179
($60,791)
$10,981
$10,815
$10,936
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$12,179
($60,776)
$10,973
$10,807
$10,924
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
19,276
17,452
17,058
17,052
17,033
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
19,370
17,565
17,140
17,110
17,074
Per share information:
Basic earnings per common share
$0.63
($3.48)
$0.64
$0.63
$0.64
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.63
($3.46)
$0.64
$0.63
$0.64
Cash dividends declared
$0.56
$0.56
$0.56
$0.56
$0.56
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Share and Equity Related Data:
Book value per share
$27.06
$25.93
$29.44
$27.61
$27.41
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1)
$23.61
$22.46
$25.51
$23.67
$23.45
Market value per share
$30.86
$31.35
$32.21
$27.41
$26.88
Shares issued at end of period
19,562
19,562
17,363
17,363
17,363
Shares outstanding at end of period
19,276
19,274
17,058
17,058
17,033
Capital Ratios (2):
Tier 1 risk-based capital
12.23 %
11.64 %
11.39 %
11.01 %
10.84 %
Total risk-based capital
13.13 %
12.47 %
12.21 %
11.81 %
11.62 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.45 %
8.13 %
7.85 %
7.82 %
7.81 %
Common equity tier 1
11.76 %
11.20 %
10.95 %
10.59 %
10.42 %
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Equity to assets
7.92 %
7.21 %
7.03 %
6.56 %
6.44 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)
6.98 %
6.31 %
6.15 %
5.67 %
5.56 %
Loans to deposits (3)
100.7 %
105.5 %
106.2 %
112.8 %
106.0 %
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Performance Ratios (4):
Net interest margin (5)
2.29 %
1.95 %
1.85 %
1.83 %
1.84 %
Return on average assets (6)
0.73 %
(3.45 %)
0.60 %
0.60 %
0.61 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1)
0.71 %
0.59 %
0.60 %
0.56 %
0.52 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)
0.71 %
0.60 %
0.61 %
0.57 %
0.53 %
Return on average equity (7)
9.63 %
(48.25 %)
8.99 %
9.43 %
9.33 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1)
9.30 %
8.29 %
8.99 %
8.79 %
7.99 %
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (1)
10.69 %
9.57 %
10.43 %
10.29 %
9.32 %
Efficiency ratio (8)
71.4 %
(76.3 %)
71.1 %
70.3 %
70.4 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)
68.7 %
70.0 %
71.1 %
71.8 %
73.5 %
(1)
See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.
(2)
Estimated for March 31, 2025 and actuals for prior periods.
(3)
Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.
(4)
Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.
(5)
Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.
(6)
Net income divided by average assets.
(7)
Net income available for common shareholders divided by average equity.
(8)
Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Wealth Management Results
Wealth Management Revenues:
Asset-based revenues
$9,769
$9,910
$9,770
$9,239
$9,089
Transaction-based revenues
122
139
219
439
249
Total wealth management revenues
$9,891
$10,049
$9,989
$9,678
$9,338
Assets Under Administration (AUA):
Balance at beginning of period
$7,077,802
$7,052,408
$6,803,491
$6,858,322
$6,588,406
Net investment (depreciation) appreciation & income
(148,748)
57,706
372,027
108,529
364,244
Net client asset outflows
(110,664)
(32,312)
(123,110)
(163,360)
(94,328)
Balance at end of period
$6,818,390
$7,077,802
$7,052,408
$6,803,491
$6,858,322
Percentage of AUA that are managed assets
91 %
91 %
91 %
91 %
91 %
Mortgage Banking Results
Mortgage Banking Revenues:
Realized gains on loan sales, net (1)
$1,575
$2,493
$2,492
$2,205
$1,586
Changes in fair value, net (2)
133
(317)
(28)
20
324
Loan servicing fee income, net (3)
596
672
402
536
596
Total mortgage banking revenues
$2,304
$2,848
$2,866
$2,761
$2,506
Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:
Originations for retention in portfolio (4)
$27,662
$15,155
$26,317
$26,520
$24,474
Originations for sale to secondary market (5)
75,519
114,137
115,117
110,728
78,098
Total mortgage loan originations
$103,181
$129,292
$141,434
$137,248
$102,572
Percentage of originations for sale to total mortgage loan originations
73 %
88 %
81 %
81 %
76 %
Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:
Sold with servicing rights retained
$16,819
$62,410
$17,881
$24,570
$24,057
Sold with servicing rights released (5)
58,680
50,697
102,457
85,482
48,587
Total mortgage loans sold
$75,499
$113,107
$120,338
$110,052
$72,644
(1)
Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.
(2)
Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.
(3)
Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.
(4)
Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans.
(5)
Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Loans:
Commercial real estate (1)
$2,134,107
$2,154,504
$2,102,091
$2,191,996
$2,158,518
Commercial & industrial
535,030
542,474
566,279
558,075
613,376
Total commercial
2,669,137
2,696,978
2,668,370
2,750,071
2,771,894
Residential real estate (2)
2,113,307
2,126,171
2,529,397
2,558,533
2,585,524
Home equity
296,563
297,119
299,379
302,027
309,302
Other
17,203
17,570
17,724
18,471
18,512
Total consumer
313,766
314,689
317,103
320,498
327,814
Total loans
$5,096,210
$5,137,838
$5,514,870
$5,629,102
$5,685,232
(1)
Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property.
(2)
Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Connecticut
$840,620
39 %
$839,079
39 %
Massachusetts
633,123
30
663,026
31
Rhode Island
439,382
21
434,244
20
Subtotal
1,913,125
90
1,936,349
90
All other states
220,982
10
218,155
10
Total commercial real estate loans
$2,134,107
100 %
$2,154,504
100 %
Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Massachusetts
$1,508,640
71 %
$1,530,847
72 %
Rhode Island
455,372
22
443,237
21
Connecticut
126,336
6
128,933
6
Subtotal
2,090,348
99
2,103,017
99
All other states
22,959
1
23,154
1
Total residential real estate loans
$2,113,307
100 %
$2,126,171
100 %
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:
Multi-family
$580,191
27 %
$567,243
26 %
Retail
422,039
20
433,146
20
Industrial and warehouse
361,910
17
358,425
17
Office
275,787
13
289,853
13
Hospitality
221,921
10
213,585
10
Healthcare Facility
191,546
9
205,858
10
Mixed-use
22,281
1
29,023
1
Other
58,432
3
57,371
3
Total commercial real estate loans
$2,134,107
100 %
$2,154,504
100 %
Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:
Healthcare and social assistance
$120,963
23 %
$126,547
23 %
Real estate rental and leasing
61,208
11
63,992
12
Transportation and warehousing
53,849
10
55,784
10
Retail trade
52,928
10
41,132
8
Educational services
49,432
9
47,092
9
Manufacturing
22,741
4
32,140
6
Information
22,088
4
22,265
4
Finance and insurance
19,735
4
26,557
5
Arts, entertainment, and recreation
19,600
4
19,861
4
Accommodation and food services
14,958
3
12,368
2
Professional, scientific, and technical services
11,043
2
10,845
2
Public administration
2,152
-
2,186
-
Other
84,333
16
81,705
15
Total commercial & industrial loans
$535,030
100 %
$542,474
100 %
Weighted Average
Asset Quality
Balance
Average
Loan
Size (4)
Loan to
Debt
Service
Pass
Special
Classified
Nonaccrual
Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real
Class A
$102,953
$9,436
58 %
1.76x
$96,714
$-
$6,239
$-
Class B
76,848
4,072
57 %
1.53x
69,243
-
7,605
7,605
Class C
14,887
1,861
54 %
1.57x
12,670
2,217
-
-
Medical Office
53,334
7,619
69 %
1.39x
53,334
-
-
-
Lab Space
27,765
23,473
91 %
0.81x
-
6,319
21,446
-
Total office at March 31, 2025 (1)
$275,787
$6,305
65 %
1.48x
$231,961
$8,536
$35,290
$7,605
Total office at December 31, 2024
$289,853
$6,566
65 %
1.51x
$244,223
$8,353
$37,277
$10,053
Total office linked quarter change
($14,066)
($261)
- %
(0.03x)
($12,262)
$183
($1,987)
($2,448)
(1)
Approximately 67% of the total commercial real estate office balance of $276 million is secured by income producing properties located in suburban areas. Additionally, approximately 50% of the total commercial real estate office balance is scheduled to mature before March 31, 2027.
(2)
Balance of commercial real estate office consists of 47 loans as of March 31, 2025.
(3)
Does not include $20.5 million of unfunded commitments as of March 31, 2025.
(4)
Total commitment (outstanding loan balance plus unfunded commitments) divided by number of loans.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD DEPOSIT COMPOSITION & CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$625,590
$661,776
$665,706
$645,661
$648,929
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)
654,599
592,904
596,319
532,316
536,923
NOW accounts
686,666
692,812
685,531
722,797
735,617
Money market accounts
1,202,703
1,154,745
1,146,426
1,086,088
1,111,510
Savings accounts
630,413
523,915
490,285
485,208
484,678
Time deposits (in-market) (1)
1,213,382
1,192,110
1,207,626
1,164,839
1,156,516
In-market deposits
5,013,353
4,818,262
4,791,893
4,636,909
4,674,173
Wholesale brokered time deposits
27,228
297,538
379,997
339,217
673,720
Total deposits
$5,040,581
$5,115,800
$5,171,890
$4,976,126
$5,347,893
(1)
As of March 31, 2025, in-market deposits were approximately 60% retail and 40% commercial and the average size was approximately $38 thousand.
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Uninsured Deposits:
Uninsured deposits (1)
$1,378,312
27 %
$1,363,689
27 %
Less: affiliate deposits (2)
96,644
2
94,740
2
Uninsured deposits, excluding affiliate deposits
1,281,668
25
1,268,949
25
Less: fully-collateralized preferred deposits (3)
195,771
3
197,638
4
Uninsured deposits, after exclusions
$1,085,897
22 %
$1,071,311
21 %
(1)
Determined in accordance with regulatory reporting requirements, which includes affiliate deposits and fully-collateralized preferred deposits.
(2)
Uninsured deposit balances of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiaries that are eliminated in consolidation.
(3)
Uninsured deposits of states and political subdivisions, which are secured or collateralized as required by state law.
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Contingent Liquidity:
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston
$1,047,209
$752,951
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston
113,746
70,286
Available cash liquidity (1)
43,350
36,647
Unencumbered securities
548,483
597,771
Total
$1,752,788
$1,457,655
Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits
127.2 %
106.9 %
Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits, after exclusions
161.4 %
136.1 %
(1)
Available cash liquidity excludes amounts restricted for collateral purposes and designated for operating needs.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.33 %
0.34 %
0.44 %
0.43 %
0.43 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.42 %
0.45 %
0.56 %
0.54 %
0.54 %
Total past due loans to total loans
0.20 %
0.23 %
0.37 %
0.21 %
0.18 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans
189.85 %
180.03 %
136.89 %
139.04 %
136.45 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
0.81 %
0.82 %
0.77 %
0.75 %
0.74 %
Nonperforming Assets:
Commercial real estate
$7,605
$10,053
$18,259
$18,390
$18,729
Commercial & industrial
1,140
515
616
642
668
Total commercial
8,745
10,568
18,875
19,032
19,397
Residential real estate
11,102
10,767
10,517
9,744
9,722
Home equity
1,779
1,972
1,750
1,703
1,591
Other consumer
-
-
-
-
-
Total consumer
1,779
1,972
1,750
1,703
1,591
Total nonaccrual loans
21,626
23,307
31,142
30,479
30,710
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
683
683
Total nonperforming assets
$21,626
$23,307
$31,142
$31,162
$31,393
Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):
Commercial real estate
$-
$-
$10,476
$-
$-
Commercial & industrial
1,146
900
3
2
270
Total commercial
1,146
900
10,479
2
270
Residential real estate
6,439
7,741
6,947
8,534
6,858
Home equity
2,578
2,947
2,800
3,324
2,879
Other consumer
32
394
75
20
32
Total consumer
2,610
3,341
2,875
3,344
2,911
Total past due loans
$10,195
$11,982
$20,301
$11,880
$10,039
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
$-
$-
$-
$-
$-
Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans
$7,534
$6,447
$18,119
$8,409
$5,111
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Nonaccrual Loan Activity:
Balance at beginning of period
$23,307
$31,142
$30,479
$30,710
$44,618
Additions to nonaccrual status
2,142
5,417
1,880
556
431
Loans returned to accruing status
(4)
(9)
(268)
(369)
(13,764)
Loans charged-off
(2,522)
(2,231)
(59)
(53)
(70)
Loans transferred to other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Payments, payoffs, and other changes
(1,297)
(11,012)
(890)
(365)
(505)
Balance at end of period
$21,626
$23,307
$31,142
$30,479
$30,710
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:
Balance at beginning of period
$41,960
$42,630
$42,378
$41,905
$41,057
Provision for credit losses on loans (1)
1,400
1,200
300
500
900
Charge-offs
(2,522)
(2,231)
(59)
(53)
(70)
Recoveries
218
361
11
26
18
Balance at end of period
$41,056
$41,960
$42,630
$42,378
$41,905
Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:
Balance at beginning of period
$1,440
$1,640
$1,740
$1,740
$1,940
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1)
(200)
(200)
(100)
-
(200)
Balance at end of period (2)
$1,240
$1,440
$1,640
$1,740
$1,740
(1)
Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
(2)
Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):
Commercial real estate
$2,250
$1,961
$-
$-
$-
Commercial & industrial
3
181
2
4
(1)
Total commercial
2,253
2,142
2
4
(1)
Residential real estate
-
(160)
-
-
-
Home equity
(1)
(189)
(1)
(6)
(1)
Other consumer
52
77
47
29
54
Total consumer
51
(112)
46
23
53
Total
$2,304
$1,870
$48
$27
$52
Net charge-offs to average loans - annualized
0.18 %
0.14 %
- %
- %
- %
The following table presents daily average balance, interest, and yield/rate information, as well as net interest margin on an FTE basis. Tax-exempt income is converted to an FTE basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities, changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale, and basis adjustments associated with fair value hedges are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Change
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Assets:
Cash, federal funds sold, and short-term
$185,724
$1,993
4.35 %
$110,327
$1,310
4.72 %
$75,397
$683
(0.37 %)
Mortgage loans held for sale
105,253
958
3.69
75,731
762
4.00
29,522
196
(0.31)
Taxable debt securities
1,042,687
8,827
3.43
1,087,076
7,016
2.57
(44,389)
1,811
0.86
Nontaxable debt securities
650
8
4.99
650
8
4.90
-
-
0.09
Total securities
1,043,337
8,835
3.43
1,087,726
7,024
2.57
(44,389)
1,811
0.86
FHLB stock
43,491
1,022
9.53
52,508
1,312
9.94
(9,017)
(290)
(0.41)
Commercial real estate
2,138,301
30,354
5.76
2,130,040
31,878
5.95
8,261
(1,524)
(0.19)
Commercial & industrial
538,083
7,874
5.93
548,871
8,528
6.18
(10,788)
(654)
(0.25)
Total commercial
2,676,384
38,228
5.79
2,678,911
40,406
6.00
(2,527)
(2,178)
(0.21)
Residential real estate
2,120,452
23,354
4.47
2,446,905
25,681
4.18
(326,453)
(2,327)
0.29
Home equity
296,735
5,061
6.92
295,879
5,366
7.21
856
(305)
(0.29)
Other
17,349
217
5.07
17,534
217
4.92
(185)
-
0.15
Total consumer
314,084
5,278
6.82
313,413
5,583
7.09
671
(305)
(0.27)
Total loans
5,110,920
66,860
5.31
5,439,229
71,670
5.24
(328,309)
(4,810)
0.07
Total interest-earning assets
6,488,725
79,668
4.98
6,765,521
82,078
4.83
(276,796)
(2,410)
0.15
Noninterest-earning assets
276,332
246,318
30,014
Total assets
$6,765,057
$7,011,839
($246,782)
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-
$628,490
$5,876
3.79 %
$602,737
$6,098
4.02 %
$25,753
($222)
(0.23 %)
NOW accounts
679,138
343
0.20
680,763
404
0.24
(1,625)
(61)
(0.04)
Money market accounts
1,232,042
10,028
3.30
1,160,962
10,139
3.47
71,080
(111)
(0.17)
Savings accounts
564,002
1,851
1.33
502,910
1,164
0.92
61,092
687
0.41
Time deposits (in-market)
1,204,779
11,304
3.81
1,193,733
11,840
3.95
11,046
(536)
(0.14)
Interest-bearing in-market deposits
4,308,451
29,402
2.77
4,141,105
29,645
2.85
167,346
(243)
(0.08)
Wholesale brokered time deposits
188,386
2,346
5.05
345,668
4,490
5.17
(157,282)
(2,144)
(0.12)
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,496,837
31,748
2.86
4,486,773
34,135
3.03
10,064
(2,387)
(0.17)
FHLB advances
959,889
10,946
4.62
1,188,804
14,388
4.81
(228,915)
(3,442)
(0.19)
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
347
6.20
22,681
380
6.67
-
(33)
(0.47)
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,479,407
43,041
3.19
5,698,258
48,903
3.41
(218,851)
(5,862)
(0.22)
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
620,849
668,138
(47,289)
Other liabilities
151,753
144,344
7,409
Shareholders' equity
513,048
501,099
11,949
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$6,765,057
$7,011,839
($246,782)
Net interest income (FTE)
$36,627
$33,175
$3,452
Interest rate spread
1.79 %
1.42 %
0.37 %
Net interest margin
2.29 %
1.95 %
0.34 %
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2025
Dec 31, 2024
Change
Commercial loans
$206
$234
($28)
Nontaxable debt securities
1
1
-
Total
$207
$235
($28)
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
The following table presents adjusted noninterest income, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders:
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Adjusted Noninterest Income:
Noninterest income (loss), as reported
$22,643
($77,892)
$16,272
$16,660
$17,163
Less adjustments:
Realized losses on securities, net
-
(31,047)
-
-
-
Losses on sale of portfolio loans, net
-
(62,888)
-
-
-
Gain on sale of bank-owned properties, net
6,994
-
-
988
-
Litigation settlement income
-
-
-
-
2,100
Total adjustments, pre-tax
6,994
(93,935)
-
988
2,100
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$15,649
$16,043
$16,272
$15,672
$15,063
Adjusted Noninterest Expense:
Noninterest expense, as reported
$42,196
$34,292
$34,504
$33,910
$34,363
Less adjustments:
Pension plan settlement charge
6,436
-
-
-
-
Total adjustments, pre-tax
6,436
-
-
-
-
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$35,760
$34,292
$34,504
$33,910
$34,363
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes:
Income (loss) before income taxes
$15,669
($80,248)
$13,830
$13,835
$13,765
Less: total adjustments, pre-tax
558
(93,935)
-
988
2,100
Adjusted income before income taxes (non-GAAP)
$15,111
$13,687
$13,830
$12,847
$11,665
Adjusted Income Tax Expense:
Income tax expense (benefit), as reported
$3,490
($19,457)
$2,849
$3,020
$2,829
Less: tax on total adjustments
141
(22,699)
-
249
530
Adjusted income tax expense (non-GAAP)
$3,349
$3,242
$2,849
$2,771
$2,299
Adjusted Effective Tax Rate:
Effective tax rate (1)
22.3 %
24.2 %
20.6 %
21.8 %
20.6 %
Less: impact of total adjustments
0.1
0.5
-
0.2
0.9
Adjusted effective tax rate (non-GAAP) (2)
22.2 %
23.7 %
20.6 %
21.6 %
19.7 %
Adjusted Net Income:
Net income (loss), as reported
$12,179
($60,791)
$10,981
$10,815
$10,936
Less: total adjustments, after-tax
417
(71,236)
-
739
1,570
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$11,762
$10,445
$10,981
$10,076
$9,366
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders, as reported
$12,179
($60,776)
$10,973
$10,807
$10,924
Less: total adjustments available to common shareholders, after-tax
417
(71,221)
-
738
1,568
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP)
$11,762
$10,445
$10,973
$10,069
$9,356
(1)
Calculated as income tax expense (benefit) divided by income (loss) before income taxes.
(2)
Calculated as income tax expense (benefit), adjusted for the tax impact of the adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted for the pre-tax impact of the adjustments as outlined in the table above.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
The following table presents adjusted diluted earnings per common share and adjusted efficiency ratio:
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share:
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share, as reported (1)
$0.63
($3.46)
$0.64
$0.63
$0.64
Less: impact of total adjustments
0.02
(4.05)
-
0.04
0.09
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (non-GAAP) (2)
$0.61
$0.59
$0.64
$0.59
$0.55
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio:
Efficiency ratio, as reported (3)
71.4 %
(76.3 %)
71.1 %
70.3 %
70.4 %
Less: impact of total adjustments
2.7
(146.3)
-
(1.5)
(3.1)
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)
68.7 %
70.0 %
71.1 %
71.8 %
73.5 %
(1)
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders divided by weighted average diluted common and potential shares outstanding.
(2)
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders, adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by weighted average diluted common and potential shares outstanding.
(3)
Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).
(4)
Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income), each adjusted for the pre-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above.
The following table presents adjusted return on average assets and return on average tangible assets:
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Adjusted Return on Average Assets:
Net income (loss), as reported
$12,179
($60,791)
$10,981
$10,815
$10,936
Less: total adjustments, after-tax
417
(71,236)
-
739
1,570
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
11,762
10,445
10,981
10,076
9,366
Total average assets, as reported
6,765,057
7,011,839
7,254,566
7,227,478
7,231,835
Return on average assets (1)
0.73 %
(3.45 %)
0.60 %
0.60 %
0.61 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (2)
0.71 %
0.59 %
0.60 %
0.56 %
0.52 %
Return on Average Tangible Assets:
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$11,762
$10,445
$10,981
$10,076
$9,366
Total average assets, as reported
6,765,057
7,011,839
7,254,566
7,227,478
7,231,835
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
2,781
2,984
3,189
3,397
3,604
Total average tangible assets
6,698,367
6,944,946
7,187,468
7,160,172
7,164,322
Return on average assets
0.73 %
(3.45 %)
0.60 %
0.60 %
0.61 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)
0.71 %
0.60 %
0.61 %
0.57 %
0.53 %
(1)
Net income (income) loss divided by total average assets.
(2)
Net income (loss), adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average assets.
(3)
Net income (loss), adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average tangible assets.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
The following table presents adjusted return on average equity and return on average tangible equity:
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Adjusted Return on Average Equity:
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders, as reported
$12,179
($60,776)
$10,973
$10,807
$10,924
Less: total adjustments, after-tax
417
(71,221)
-
738
1,568
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP)
11,762
10,445
10,973
10,069
9,356
Total average equity, as reported
513,048
501,099
485,654
460,959
471,096
Return on average equity (1)
9.63 %
(48.25 %)
8.99 %
9.43 %
9.33 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (2)
9.30 %
8.29 %
8.99 %
8.79 %
7.99 %
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP)
$11,762
$10,445
$10,973
$10,069
$9,356
Total average equity, as reported
513,048
501,099
485,654
460,959
471,096
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
2,781
2,984
3,189
3,397
3,604
Total average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
446,358
434,206
418,556
393,653
403,583
Return on average equity
9.63 %
(48.25 %)
8.99 %
9.43 %
9.33 %
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (3)
10.69 %
9.57 %
10.43 %
10.29 %
9.32 %
(1)
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders divided by total average equity.
(2)
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders, adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average equity.
(3)
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders, adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average tangible equity.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
The following table presents tangible book value per share and the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets:
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Tangible Book Value per Share:
Total shareholders' equity, as reported
$521,680
$499,728
$502,229
$470,957
$466,920
Less end of period balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
2,682
2,885
3,089
3,295
3,503
Total tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
455,089
432,934
435,231
403,753
399,508
Shares outstanding, as reported
19,276
19,274
17,058
17,058
17,033
Book value per share
$27.06
$25.93
$29.44
$27.61
$27.41
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$23.61
$22.46
$25.51
$23.67
$23.45
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$455,089
$432,934
$435,231
$403,753
$399,508
Total assets, as reported
6,586,015
6,930,647
7,141,571
7,184,360
7,249,124
Less end of period balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
2,682
2,885
3,089
3,295
3,503
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
6,519,424
6,863,853
7,074,573
7,117,156
7,181,712
Equity to assets
7.92 %
7.21 %
7.03 %
6.56 %
6.44 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
6.98 %
6.31 %
6.15 %
5.67 %
5.56 %
