Gurugram, India and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2025) - Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) (the "Company"), India's leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel companies, today announced that on April 15, 2025, the Company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department (the "Staff") of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that, for the period from March 3, 2025 to April 14, 2025, the Company's ordinary shares had not maintained a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement") pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The Nasdaq letter does not result in the immediate delisting of the Company's ordinary shares from The Nasdaq Capital Market.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) (the "Compliance Period Rule"), the Company has been provided an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until October 13, 2025 (the "Compliance Date"), to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. If, at any time during this 180-day period, the closing bid price for the Company's ordinary shares closes at $1.00 or more per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, as required under the Compliance Period Rule, the Staff will provide written notification to the Company that it complies with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement and the ordinary shares will continue to be eligible for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by the Compliance Date, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day compliance period. To qualify, the Company would have to meet the continued listing requirement for the market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, except for the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, and the Company would need to provide written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to cure the deficiency during the additional compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its ordinary shares and may, if appropriate, consider available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, which could include seeking to effect a reverse stock split. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, secure a second period of 180 days to regain compliance, or maintain compliance with any of the other Nasdaq continued listing requirements.

About Yatra

Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited, India's leading corporate travel services provider with over 1200 corporate customers (post the acquisition of Globe Travels) and one of India's leading online travel companies. The Company provides information, pricing, availability and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With approximately 108K hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,500 cities across India, as well as approximately 2 million hotels around the world, the Company is India's largest platform for domestic hotels.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that relate to future results and events may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "will," "project," "seek," "seem," "should" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of increasing competition in the Indian travel industry and our expectations regarding the development of our industry and the competitive environment in which we operate; the slowdown in Indian economic growth and other declines or disruptions in the Indian economy in general and travel industry in particular, including disruptions caused by safety concerns, terrorist attacks, regional conflicts (including the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia and the evolving events in Israel, Gaza and the Middle East), imposition of tariffs or other trade barriers, pandemics and natural calamities; our ability to successfully negotiate our contracts with airline suppliers and global distribution system service providers and mitigate any negative impacts on our Revenue that result from reduced commissions, incentive payments and fees we receive; the risk that airline suppliers (including our GDS service providers) may reduce or eliminate the commission and other fees they pay to us for the sale of air tickets; our ability to pursue strategic partnerships and the risks associated with our business partners; the potential impact of recent developments in the Indian travel industry, including the merger between Air India and Vistara, on our profitability and financial condition; political and economic stability in and around India and other key travel destinations; our ability to maintain and increase our brand awareness; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of any past or future acquisitions; our ability to successfully implement our growth strategy; our ability to attract, train and retain executives and other qualified employees, and our ability to successfully implement any new business initiatives; our ability to effectively integrate artificial intelligence, machine learning and automated decision-making tools; non-compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements and consequent delisting of our ordinary shares from Nasdaq; and our ability to simplify our multi-jurisdictional corporate structure or reduce resources and management time devoted to compliance requirements. These and other factors are discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this release is provided as of the date of issuance of this release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

