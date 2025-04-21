Anzeige
Montag, 21.04.2025
Gold auf 4.000 USD? Goldman Sachs sagen Ja - und bei Forge sitzt der Ex-CFO von Newmont mit am Tisch
PR Newswire
21.04.2025 15:00 Uhr
82 Leser
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Tech earnings begin

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 21st

  • Equities are lower early Monday after finishing last week in the red. The major indices have been down three of the past four weeks.
  • President Trump said over the weekend that many world leaders and business executives want tariff relief, while China warned it will retaliate against countries that cooperate with the U.S. in ways that hurt Beijing.
  • Investors anticipate earnings from Tesla on Tuesday and Alphabet on Thursday

