Gebhardt Emerson Moodie Bonanno, LLC: GEM Family Law: Worry Less

When stakes are high in divorce, spouses need a team of legal experts, and GEM Family Law is the right firm for clients to untangle sizeable holdings, protect their children, and prepare to move forward.

Navigating a complex divorce, whether contentious or not, can be an overwhelming journey. The amount of time and emotional energy spent quantifying marital assets is time taken away from focusing on what's best for yourself, your family, and your career.

"Most new clients tell me they are looking for someone who will have their back, someone they can trust who won't allow anything to fall through the cracks. Most importantly, they want to know they are being heard," says Elizabeth Bonanno, founding partner of GEM Family Law and one of 10 Top Divorce Lawyers of Colorado as named by Forbes Advisor for 2024 and 2025.

Bonanno and the rest of the team at GEM Family Law work hard to gain the best possible outcomes for each of their clients while providing a supporting shoulder during a difficult time. At the firm, Bonanno is joined by fellow founding partners Erika Gebhardt, Ashley Emerson, Meagan Moodie, and partner Heather Landauer, all of whom have been named, among other accolades, The Best Lawyers in America for four consecutive years.

THE ART OF ENDING THE DEAL

GEM Family Law brings together the collective experience of its knowledgeable team of attorneys, plus a network of experts in fields such as asset and business valuation, income valuation, real estate valuation, executive compensation, tax issues, forensic accounting, child advocacy, and others. These experts build upon the knowledge from the firm's own experienced staff to provide clients with the most well-rounded representation.

"Often, a favorable outcome depends on how well an attorney can understand the assets or complex issue, use experts, and present their testimonies persuasively," says Bonanno.

On top of a true understanding of the underlying issue, another vital tool in the firm's arsenal is a listening ear. Whether hearing sensitive stories of abuse, fraud, or abandonment or discovering their client's dreams for the future, the team leans in and cares genuinely. Sometimes, what the client immediately wants would create adverse problems in the long term. Have they thought about the tax implications, for example, and will they be able to thrive and pursue their future plans? GEM Family Law attorneys explain the options their clients have and help them weigh the risks and benefits before deciding on a way forward.

FIGHTING FOR JUSTICE

GEM Family Law's reputation as a team of premier litigators gives clients a tremendous advantage, whether in or out of court. Judges and opposing attorneys know the team is creative and looks at the long-term cost and benefit analysis. "We are skilled in going to court if needed," says Bonanno. "We won't fold under pressure, and we're willing to try novel arguments."

Recently, a woman asked Bonanno to challenge a long-accepted judicial practice. A housewife and her husband had invested in a promising new business venture during their marriage. Typically, the woman would be awarded her share of the equity based on its current value. Unfortunately, at the time of the divorce, the business had yet to show a profit.

Could she convince a judge to delay her payout until the company grew?

When mediation proved unsuccessful, Bonanno felt compelled to try to convince a judge of the reasonableness of the request, even though it was a unique position. The judge's favorable decision was groundbreaking and will have long-lasting effects in the future.

"Emotionally charged and legally intricate, complex family law should never be an attorney's side gig," concludes Bonanno. "It's all we do."

