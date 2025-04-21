St. Vincent DePaul Cincinnati: More Than a Thrift Store

For 156 years and counting, volunteer powerhouse St. Vincent de Paul has supplied help and hope to the people of Greater Cincinnati.

As the cost of living skyrockets, increasing numbers of Cincinnatians are suffering. For many families, spending an extra $50 each month on groceries can make a precarious financial situation dire. Enter St. Vincent de Paul, a vital, global nonprofit with a strong presence in Cincinnati since 1869 and more than 5,000 active local volunteers today.

Don and Phyllis Neyer Ourtreach Center



"Often, the families we serve have to choose between food, rent, utilities, medication, and clothing," says Brad McMonigle, CEO.

Many people think of thrift stores when they hear "St. Vincent de Paul," but, in actuality, most of the organization's work in Cincinnati falls under the category of homelessness prevention. Last year alone, the organization provided just under $5.5 million in local rent and utility assistance and served over 100,000 neighbors at food pantries. It also provided over 94,000 free prescriptions through three charitable pharmacies and referred a significant number of neighbors for bed and furniture vouchers.

"Some of our neighbors are so used to sleeping on the floor that it's all they know," says McMonigle. "A warm, comfortable bed is life-changing for them."

In the last quarter of 2024, he notes, St. Vincent de Paul's Cincinnati council gave away 200 beds to community members each month, a dramatic increase from the usual 175.

Given this sharp increase in need, St. Vincent de Paul is seeking new and deeper relationships with volunteers and corporate partners. "Financial donations are critical to our operations, but so are relationships," says McMonigle. " The more we can develop and grow, the more neighbors we can serve."

In addition to donating to St. Vincent de Paul thrift stores, where over 92% of net proceeds go directly back to services, individuals looking to support St. Vincent de Paul can also sign up through an online volunteer portal to work at food pantries or St. Vincent de Paul hosted events.

"Our volunteers walk alongside our neighbors and encourage or pray with them," says McMonigle. "It's a wonderful experience beyond just stacking shelves."

Partnership Beyond Sponsorship

St. Vincent de Paul furthers its mission by partnering with companies, aligning its corporate values with meaningful community impact. Partnerships are tailored to meet the philanthropic passions and strategies of each organization.

"We invite companies to foster empathy and teamwork through immersive learning experiences like our poverty simulations at the Ozanam Center for Service Learning," says McMonigle.

These sessions allow employees to "walk a mile" in the shoes of those navigating food stamps, housing systems, or family services, providing valuable insights into neighbors' challenges.

Group volunteer opportunities further enhance this connection, doubling as impactful team-building exercises. Whether working in food pantries, thrift stores, or home visits, corporate teams engage with the mission of "Neighbors Helping Neighbors" while strengthening bonds within their organizations.

"Hosting drives for food, clothing, or personal care items is a powerful way to mobilize employees while addressing critical local needs," McMonigle says. Employee giving programs also inspire year-round generosity through payroll deductions or annual campaigns.

"Our work is made possible by meaningful community partnerships, and we invite others to be part of this life-changing impact," McMonigle concludes.

Contact Information

Kaytlynd Lainhart

VP of External Relations

513-562-8841





SOURCE: St. Vincent DePaul Cincinnati

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire