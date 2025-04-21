OneDigital: More Than Insurance

OneDigital pairs risk management with insurance expertise to help businesses win better rates by keeping employees at their best.

Insurance isn't enough. When bad things happen, personalized, proactive risk management makes all the difference.

"The traditional process of buying insurance often skips getting to know the customer to fully understand what they can do to eliminate risks," says Jonathan Theders, principal and senior client executive at OneDigital. "Our process brings answers and clarity to insurance underwriters before renewing a policy so we can negotiate better rates based on an improved risk profile."

Known as RiskSOURCE Clark-Theders prior to acquisition by OneDigital, the commercial and personal insurance partner specializes in serving mid-market businesses as an outsourced risk manager.

"Our job is to do more than repeat what others have done in the past," Theders explains. "We're the risk managers who identify issues that CEOs aren't thinking about, not because they're naive, but because they don't have the time. We learn the full scope of their situation and digest the information to develop unanticipated solutions to their unrecognized problems."

Creating a Caring Culture

Risk management involves preparation and science, but there's also an art to creating a company culture that keeps employees at their best.

"A focus on the team is the basis of all good things in a company. It's why some people love coming to work even if it's a tough job," says Theders. "The most critical component of a business is its culture. When someone's happy and healthy outside of work, they're likely happy and healthy at work."

By creating a culture where every team member feels heard and valued, OneDigital employees find that they can be honest when times are tough and lean on one another to keep moving forward.

"I want our team to enjoy work as much as possible," Theders says. "We created an intentional culture to identify what we're doing well and what we can do better to support the well-being of our team beyond providing a paycheck."

More than Business

Company culture at OneDigital goes beyond keeping employees happy.

"Promoting well-being in our Cincinnati community starts with promoting it within our team," says Theders. "We support personal growth to empower employees to act where they see a need."

The team's Cares program and quarterly community initiatives compensate employees for up to 30 annual volunteer hours working with nonprofits or causes that align with their values and talents.

"It's great to learn about our team through their personal passions in giving," says Theders.

Today, what started with a 35-person team trying to make a difference in the community has multiplied as Theders' passion encourages other companies to create similar programs. "If we can inspire another business to give back to their community by empowering their employees, we can create change where it's most important," he concludes.

