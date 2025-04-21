Equity Team: Winning Property Management

Professional property management firm EquityTeam offers residential clients the hands-off, high-quality service they desire and the protections they need.

Being a landlord is no longer just about renting properties to tenants. City, state, and federal laws are constantly changing, and violating them can be one of the most expensive lessons property owners will ever learn. "Owning rental real estate is still the best investment in the history of the world, but liability as a landlord is constantly increasing. You need experience and knowledge on your side," says Mark Thompson, CEO and founder of EquityTeam, Cincinnati and Dayton's premiere third-party residential property management company.

After more than two decades of experience with southwest Ohio real estate, Thompson knows what works. He started his real estate career at age 23, acquiring wholesale residential investment properties for investors. Following the housing crash in 2008, Thompson founded EquityTeam, a licensed real estate broker in Ohio focused on helping investor clients find, fund, repair, sell, or rent their investment property. When market conditions were causing more and more clients to hold on to their investment as rental property, he recognized a shortage of capable and trustworthy property managers in southwest Ohio. Seeing an opportunity in the market, Thompson pivoted, changing the focus of EquityTeam to property management as the hub that all other services can be built around.

Today, EquityTeam specializes in managing Cincinnati and Dayton-area properties for residential investors who need help finding and screening tenants, caring for and maintaining properties, handling turnovers, enforcing leases, and making investment decisions. Future plans for EquityTeam are to be a regional leader in property management services for any property type: homeowners associations, short-term rentals, commercial, and even private residences.

Helping People and Properties Prosper: A Team Approach

Thompson recognized early in his career that real estate success requires a great team. To ensure EquityTeam remains at the forefront of the industry, he cofounded a nationwide networking group for property management company owners, which currently has over 1,000 members.

Thompson emphasizes EquityTeam's greatest strength is its people and the high standards they uphold, such as "over-delivering, ethical excellence, and quality over quantity," to name a few. Portfolios are assigned to a team, or "pod," consisting of a property manager (owner's agent and primary contact), an assistant property manager (operations manager), and a coordinator (tenant-facing and operations administrator). Additionally, a property services team focuses on maintenance, inspections, and projects.

With so many moving parts, EquityTeam utilizes industry-leading technologies, including a centralized workflow and communication management system, to help keep everyone on the same page. "Everyone knows what's happening with every property at every minute with a couple of clicks," he says.

This structure has propelled EquityTeam to the top tier of property management companies nationwide, while offering unique and exclusive services and guarantees that align with the owner's interests, such as leasing, tenant issues, pet damage, and accounting guarantees; $100,000 in owner liability protection included per unit; application fraud prevention tools; state-of-the art inspections; and more.

On the tenant side, EquityTeam keeps application fees lower than industry norms, reports rent payments to credit bureaus, which helps tenants improve their credit, includes personal property coverage for up to $10,000 and $100,000 for accidental negligence per unit, changes furnace filters quarterly on every property, and more.

"Ultimately, we want to shoulder the burden of property ownership for our clients," Thompson says, "so they can rest easy knowing their property is in expert hands, allowing them to focus on what matters most to them."

