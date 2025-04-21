Kmetz Law LLC: Kmetz Law: A Steadfast Defense

Kmetz Law LLC provides strategic and personalized advocacy for civil litigation clients across Ohio

"It's easy for people to lose sight of the fact that there are real people at the heart of every civil litigation case," says Kimberlee J. Kmetz, founder of Kmetz Law LLC. "When an insurance company hires me to defend someone in a liability case, it's because they understand that there's more at stake than just a settlement or a verdict. The outcomes of these cases have a real impact on my clients' lives."

For the past decade, Kmetz Law has represented businesses, nonprofits and religious organizations, municipalities, and individuals in a variety of civil litigation and insurance defense matters. Many of the firm's clients are referred by insurance providers for guidance through complex liability issues that may not be covered by first- and third party policies.

"I often represent people who are being sued even though they have insurance," Kmetz says. "They don't understand why this is happening, and they're frightened. I'm here to make certain they are as protected as possible throughout the process."

While most of the firm's cases are resolved in mediation, some matters need to be decided in court. As a highly skilled litigator with over 30 years of courtroom experience, Kmetz is hardly intimidated by the prospect of presenting her client's case to a jury.

"I strongly believe in extending every professional courtesy to the opposing counsel in every stage of litigation when discovery can get cumbersome and tempers may flare during difficult negotiations. I expect the same courtesy in return," Kmetz says. "Once it's clear that a case is going to trial, however, the gloves come off."

MATTERS OF FAITH

One of the more unusual aspects of Kmetz's practice is her expertise in representing churches and faith-based organizations. She began working with these groups through her insurance contacts, as car accidents, slip-and-fall incidents, and other liability cases regularly happen on faith-based properties. A highly skilled negotiator and mediator, Kmetz quickly gained a reputation within the ecclesiastical community for resolving matters before they reached the litigation stage, becoming the go-to lawyer for faith-based organizations facing complex legal problems.

FOCUSED ON PERSONAL SERVICE

As a small firm with a highly focused practice, Kmetz Law is dedicated to providing every client with exceptional service. When a client calls the office with a question or concern, it's Kmetz who picks up the phone. She cares, and her clients know it.

"We're focused on communication and personal service, and our clients appreciate that," says Kmetz. "I'm not just here to provide them with legal advice. I'm their advocate and their counselor. When I advise a client to resolve a matter in mediation, they need to trust that I'm giving them advice that's in their best interest. If push comes to shove, and we need to litigate instead, they need to believe that I'm ready to fight for them."

