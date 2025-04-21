Honest Coffee Roasters: As Good as It Gets

With a mindset that goes beyond the brew, Honest Coffee Roasters' responsibly sourced coffee is an agent of change in the Volunteer State and beyond.

Honest Coffee Roasters' coffee does as much good as it tastes, with ethically sourced beans roasted right at home in Middle Tennessee. Founded in 2014 by a group led by native Tennesseans Bruce Lowman and Travis Anderson, Honest Coffee Roasters boasts a talented team of coffee enthusiasts, restaurant operators, marketers, and financially minded individuals. The cornerstone of its success lies in the values held by its namesake: Abraham Lincoln.

"Honest Coffee Roasters is based on Honest Abe and his craftsmanship, meticulous attention to detail, and love of coffee," says Anderson, co-owner. "We knew hiring locals to source beans, roast them to perfection, and dial them in for consumption was a recipe that was congruent to the lifestyle he lived."

Keeping Honest Abe in mind, every sip crafted by Honest Coffee Roasters is uplifting the communities its beans are originally sourced from, championing local farmers and importers across the globe.

One example of Honest Coffee Roasters' commitment to good takes place thousands of miles away in Papua New Guinea, where a farmer the company works with created a program to distribute feminine hygiene products to female workers. Another large partner has built a school, church, and playground for the families of its employees.

"Because coffee is usually grown at a high altitude, many of their workers had long commutes," says Anderson. "They can now live on the coffee property, with quality community and access to better resources."

Wholehearted Partnership

Honest Coffee Roasters partners with local and national sellers to bring products beyond the walls of its Franklin and Nashville stores. Utilizing two PROBAT roasters, it sells single-origin beans and offers a recurring subscription service for individuals and families.

"Over the years, we have evolved our wholesale business, supplying beans to Whole Foods and other retailers such as hotels and offices, private-labelling, and selling non-coffee products that are true differentiators-like our açai base," says Anderson. "And we don't just sell products; we partner with other businesses for training, education, and knowledge."

Trained Coffee Enthusiasts specialize in a variety of areas, ranging from expertise with shop layout, equipment recommendations, and quality control to continuing support via product education and equipment checks. "Oftentimes it is our Coffee Enthusiasts who have gone to the home country of a crop's origin, met with farmers, and learned about all things bean, including some creative ideas on its use," says Anderson.

As Honest Coffee Roasters continues its growth, its wholesale business will continue to expand, adding more roasting capabilities and continuing to connect the community through coffee. "We are always working on improving our processes to make the experience better for both our in-person guests and wholesale clientele," Anderson says. "Some days it's an uphill battle not only to create a quality product, but to provide quality experiences."

Honest Coffee Roasters, on both the retail and wholesale side, is bringing good to every community it touches, with quality flavor and continued success to prove it.

