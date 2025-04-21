Clinical Research Associates, Inc: Clinical Research Associates: Patient Care First

With 900 clinical trials under its belt, Clinical Research Associates is an industry go-to for medical research.

Located in Nashville, Tennessee, Clinical Research Associates, Inc. has been partnering with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to research new medications, vaccines, and medical devices for 35 years. This award-winning research center has conducted almost 900 clinical trials to date. And, as the industry consolidates and research sites are being purchased by investors, Clinical Research Associates remains an independently owned private company. The goal: to continue to conduct high-quality, ethical research centering on good patient care.

President and CEO Linda Moore Schipani, MSN, RN, and her son Matthew Schipani, COO



Leading the Clinical Research Associates' exceptional team is President and CEO Linda Moore Schipani, MSN, RN, and her son Matthew Schipani, COO. Linda started her career in an academic medical center with about 50% of her efforts in research and the remaining time in a clinical role. In late 1989, she and two physicians took over the helm of a small hypertension research practice, Hypertension Research Associates. In 1992, the partners expanded their focus into multiple research specialties. Ten years later, Linda became the sole owner of what is now Clinical Research Associates. Having worked in the company as a teenager, Matthew joined the team full time in 2012 after receiving a degree in business. Since then, he has focused on patient recruitment and overall business operations.

Tried and True

With the Schipanis at the helm, the team at Clinical Research Associates is committed to the highest standards of quality data, specialty and diverse populations, and excellent patient experience. They ensure every participant receives the best care and respect.

The company's health care professionals consist of physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, dietitians, and highly skilled administrative and support staff. The culture of the organization has resulted in excellent staff retention with many of the staff having been on board for over 10 years, several have even surpassed the 20-year mark.

In the industry, about 75% to 80% of all research studies are not completed on time, delaying important medical treatments for those in need. Clinical Research Associates worked tirelessly during the pandemic to support COVID-19 vaccine development. The center partnered with a major pharmaceutical company and was recognized as a top 10 enrolling site for adult COVID-19 vaccine trial and a top 5 enrolling site for the pediatric trial worldwide. The practice has a robust database of over 50,000 people who have expressed an interest in study participation. Along with a community outreach initiative, database support, and social media, the recruitment team is intentional about including diverse and underserved populations while meeting sponsor enrollment goals.

Clinical Research Associates is housed in a 15,000-square-foot building, which includes a commercial kitchen and the capability to convert part of the space into a phase-one research unit with overnight stays.

Linda and her team are committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and quality data, dedicating themselves to their core mission that "patient care comes first."

"Our patients enjoy coming in for visits and often tell us they get better care here than they do elsewhere," says Matthew. "We are proud of the work we do to enhance people's lives through better treatments. We will all be a patient at one point in time, and it's important that medications, devices, and vaccines are safe and effective. This is determined by evidence-based research like ours."

